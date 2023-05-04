fbpx Judge finds issues with ex-Sheriff Villanueva foe's civil rights suit
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / LA County / Judge finds issues with ex-Sheriff Villanueva foe’s civil rights suit

Judge finds issues with ex-Sheriff Villanueva foe’s civil rights suit

LA County May 04, 2023
10-year veteran of the LASD has been charged with two counts of rape. – Courtesy photo
by
share with

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department secretary will have to shore up her civil rights suit in which she alleges then-Sheriff Alex Villanueva blocked her chance for promotion because she supported a rival candidate in last June’s primary election, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Randolph M. Hammock found that plaintiff Cynthia Gallegos can move forward with one of her two civil rights allegations for now as it pertains to Villanueva, but not the county. Hammock also said the second civil rights claim will need more details insofar as both Villanueva and the county.

Hammock gave Gallegos’ attorneys 30 days to file an amended complaint.

A sheriff’s department employee of more than 22 years, Gallegos in October 2021 was named acting senior secretary 5 in the department’s Technology and Support Division, where her supervisor was Eli Vera, who finished seventh in the primary last June 7. Villanueva was defeated in his bid for a second term in the Nov. 8 general election against retired Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna.

Vera maintains he was demoted from chief to commander by Villanueva in retaliation for making a run for sheriff. In her suit, Gallegos alleges she paid the price for backing Vera when she was wrongfully denied the full senior secretary 5 position despite having the highest score among applicants.

“If not for Villanueva’s retaliation, (Gallegos) would have been hired in the position,” the suit filed Oct. 25 states.

After allegedly blocking Gallegos’ promotion, Villanueva filled the position with a candidate who was a friend of the sheriff’s largest fundraiser, according to the suit.

“The person hired has caused chaos and discord in the office and refuses to learn the job,” according to the suit, which further states that the chosen candidate “had a reputation for similar antics and lack of competence in her other prior assignments.”

Gallegos has suffered extreme emotional distress and severe insomnia because she believes she was wrongfully denied the promotion, the suit states.

More from LA County

Health May 04, 2023
share with
LA County logs 25th pediatric COVID-related death by
Crime May 04, 2023
share with
Man arrested for alleged sex assaults of girls in Westlake Village by
Crime May 04, 2023
share with
Gascón, Probation Department sued over El Monte officers’ deaths by
LA County May 04, 2023
share with
Undaunted by morning rain, writers guild strike enters 3rd day by
rain drop, umbrella
Environment May 04, 2023
share with
Small storm system carries rain, snow to SoCal region by
LA County May 04, 2023
share with
LASD sergeant’s suit claiming retaliation by Villanueva to proceed by
More
Skip to content