Lifeguard towers at Ginger Rogers Beach to be painted in Pride colors

Tower 17 at Ginger Rogers Beach. | Photo courtesy of LA County Department of Beaches & Harbors

Two lifeguard towers located on what became known as Ginger Rogers Beach, a traditional coastal haven for the LGBTQ+ community, will be painted the colors of the Progress Pride Flag under a motion approved Tuesday by the county Board of Supervisors.

Towers 17 and 18 are located on Ginger Rogers Beach, which is part of Will Rogers State Beach north of the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica. According to Supervisor Lindsey Horvath’s office, the stretch of beach became a popular destination for gay men as far back as the 1940s, and it was soon dubbed Ginger Rogers Beach in honor of the screen legend.

The location evolved into a focal point of political activism, according to Horvath’s office, ranging from fundraisers for AIDS victims to petition drives opposing the Vietnam War.

Under the motion approved by the board Tuesday, the two lifeguard towers will be painted in the Progress Pride Flag colors and formally unveiled on June 17 as part of Pride Month celebrations. According to Horvath, the painted lifeguard towers will be accompanied by educational signs that will outline the history of the beach.

“Pride Month is about celebrating and uplifting the LGBTQ+ community honoring those who came before us, empowering all in the struggle today, and educating the generations that will lead after us,” Horvath said in a statement. “Amidst a despicable rise in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and policy-making throughout the country, we have an important opportunity to honor the history of Ginger Rogers Beach, which has long been a safe space for LGBTQ+ people.

“As an advocate and ally, I look forward to celebrating the legacy of Ginger Rogers Beach, and the generations of LGBTQ+ Angelenos who have lived out and proud — this June and all year long.”