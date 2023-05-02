Gov. Newsom set to participate in Milken Global Conference

Governor Gavin Newsom speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention | Photo Courtesy of Gage Skidmore/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and actor Edward Norton are among Tuesday’s scheduled participants at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills.

Kasparov is set to participate in a panel discussion on the future trajectory of Russia’s domestic politics, its economic development options and place in a changing world order titled “Russia: Past Tense, Future Uncertain.”

Kasparov is the founder and chairman on the Renew Democracy Initiative, dedicated to promoting the principles of the free world through education and advocacy.

Sanders will be interviewed on the state of kindergarten through 12th grade education in the nation by Lowell Milken, founder of the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching and a co-founder and chairman of the Milken Family Foundation.

In March, Sanders signed sweeping legislation to expand options for school choice through Education Freedom Accounts, raise teacher salaries, improve literacy and focus on career readiness. She has said she hopes this legislation will serve as a blueprint for other states around the nation.

Norton is among the panelists for a discussion on “Perspectives on the Future of Climate” — inspired by the Apple TV+ anthology series “Extrapolations,” on which he appeared in two episodes. The panel also consists of the series’ creator, Scott Z. Burns, executive producer Dorothy Fortenberry and Michael Ellenberg, the CEO of Media Res Studio, the production company that produces it.

Gov. Gavin Newsom will be interviewed by MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green will be interviewed about health care of the future by Politico White House correspondent Eugene Daniels.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block and Pepperdine President Jim Gash are among the panelists for a discussion titled, “Access, Outcomes and Value: Envisioning the Future of Higher Education.”

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf will be among the panelists sharing their insights in a panel examining the present and future of the U.S. economy titled “US Overview: Advancing Through Uncertainty.”

Anne Milgram, the administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, will answer questions from New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof about combating fentanyl and drug cartels.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Bonsall, is among the panelists for a discussion on the future of global trade.

All of the conference’s public panels will be streamed on the institute’s website, milkeninstitute.org. A complete schedule is available at milkeninstitute.org/events/global-conference-2023/program

The conference’s theme is “Advancing a Thriving World.”

“As we move away from the pandemic and pivot forward, it’s clear that large portions of the global community do not feel they are thriving,” said Richard Ditizio, the CEO of the Santa Monica-based Milken Institute. “We are tasking our attending leaders from government, industry, medicine, and the philanthropic community to bring their best thinking toward fixing that — to see advancing as an action verb.

“The willingness of our global constituents to engage so earnestly across a spectrum of issues fuels optimism about the future we can create.”

The Milken Institute bills itself as a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life, with a focus on financial, physical, mental and environmental health.

The conference at The Beverly Hilton will conclude Wednesday.