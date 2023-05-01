fbpx Palm Springs Chamber tribute concert series wraps up Wednesday
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Life! / Music / Palm Springs Chamber tribute concert series wraps up Wednesday

Palm Springs Chamber tribute concert series wraps up Wednesday

Music May 01, 2023
| Photo courtesy of DSB/Facebook
by
share with

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce’s second season of tribute concerts will come to an end Wednesday night with a tribute performance to Journey.

The free concert series is hosted on the first Wednesday of each month at Palm Springs Downtown Park, located at the intersection of Museum Drive and Belardo Road.

DSB will perform the music of Journey Wednesday at 7 p.m., according to chamber officials. It follows tribute performances to Freddie Mercury, Queen, Prince, and Down Under.

“Our goal is to bring visitors and residents from throughout the Coachella Valley to downtown Palm Springs during the middle of the week so as to provide a boost to our local bars, restaurants and retail businesses,” Chamber CEO Nona Watson said in a statement introducing the series.

The concert season began in December with a tribute performance to Linda Ronstadt by Ronstadt Revival. March’s tribute concert was cancelled and January’s concert was postponed due to rainy weather.

The inaugural season took place from February to July last year and included tribute performances to Madonna, Elton John, Tina Turner, Fleetwood Mac and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Chamber officials encourage concert attendees to take beach chairs and blankets to enjoy the live music.

The concert series is sponsored by the city of Palm Springs, P.S. Resorts and DAP Health.

More from Music

Music Apr 29, 2023
share with
Kane Brown to headline 2nd night of Stagecoach festival by
Music Apr 27, 2023
share with
Luke Bryan to headline 1st night of Stagecoach country music fest by
Art Apr 26, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: April 28 – May 4 by
Music Apr 22, 2023
share with
Blackpink to close out their weekend 2 headlining Coachella festival by
Music Apr 21, 2023
share with
Bad Bunny to headline Coachella Festival Friday evening by
Art Apr 19, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: April 21-27 by
More
Skip to content