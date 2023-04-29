Kane Brown to headline 2nd night of Stagecoach festival

Kan Brown performs at CMA Awards in 2017. | Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Television/Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Country music festival Stagecoach will continue Saturday with a headlining performance from Kane Brown, as Chris Stapleton prepares to close out the festival Sunday.

The performances will begin shortly after noon Saturday from Abbey Cone, Logan Ledger, DJ 30Rack and Timlightyear Trio across the venue’s four stages — Mane Stage, Palomino Stage, Diplo’s Honkytonk Stage and Horseshoe Stage.

Kane Brown will take the Mane stage at 9:50 p.m. Saturday following performances from Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Niko Moon, Morgan Wade, Kameron Marlowe, Restless Road and Avery Anna.

Artists set to perform at other stages include Bryan Adams, Fundido, Dillon Francis, Randy Savvy, Kathryn Legendre and Keb’ Mo’ among others, festival officials said. Additional live performances will also be at the venue’s Bud Light Backyard, featuring music from Corey Kent, Lily Rose and Cooper Alan.

The Stagecoach festival will be closed out Sunday by Chris Stapleton, following Brooks and Dunn, Parker McCollum, Lainey Wilson, Parmalee, Bailey Zimmerman and others.

Luke Bryan took over the Mane Stage Friday night following performances from Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Elle King, Breland, Priscilla Block, Nate Smith, Jackson Dean, Seaforth, Drake Milligan and Tiera Kennedy.

The venue will also offer a 1 Million Strong Wellness Retreat tent to unite people and to de-stigmatize addiction recovery through community, according to festival organizers. The tent will be a space for people to meet up with other sober attendees and allies to relax, recharge and indulge in nonalcoholic drinks.

There will be three Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse Cooking Demos Saturday afternoon conducted by Chris Conger and Rashad Jones, Niko Moon and Old Dominion.

Brandon Shepard and Operation BBQ, Lainey Wilson and Taylor Sheridan, and Bailey Zimmerman will take over the smokehouse Sunday. Friday afternoon was taken over by Adam Perry Lang and Pat Martin, John Pardi and ZZ Top.