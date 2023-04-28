LA commission approves permanent ‘al fresco’ dining ordinance

| Photo by SkyNextphoto/Envato Elements

After months of debate and community feedback, the Los Angeles City Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a proposed ordinance that would make “al fresco” dining a permanent option for restaurants.

This move aims to provide restaurants with a pathway to continue outdoor dining beyond the COVID pandemic, which initially forced many establishments to adapt to evolving health regulations.

The al fresco ordinance, which has been a hot topic of discussion over the last few years, was first introduced as a temporary measure in response to the pandemic. However, community feedback led city officials to draft a less-restrictive version of the ordinance as they worked toward a permanent solution.

“Our proposed updates build upon the success of LA al fresco, making a permanent outdoor dining program accessible and financially viable for restaurants citywide,” Planning Commission President Samantha Millman said.

The temporary ordinance was set to expire on May 11, but its success and popularity among restaurant owners and customers led to the push for a permanent solution.

Mayor Karen Bass also voiced her approval of the proposal in a statement, saying that al fresco dining shows a better way to support small businesses, create jobs and add vibrancy to LA’s neighborhoods.

“This is a huge step in the right direction for restaurants, their workers, and their customers,” said Mayor Bass. “My office will continue working to create a permanent program that helps restaurants and communities thrive.”

The ordinance would allow businesses that meet the qualifications to expand alcohol service to outdoor dining areas via a verification process.

“This updated ordinance amends the zoning code to set up restaurateurs and small business owners for greater success,” said Vince Bertoni, director of city planning. “Outdoor dining is another instrument that contributed to neighborhood vibrancy and character.”

While discussion on making al fresco dining permanent began in 2020, the proposal has encountered a number of roadblocks along the way. However, its unanimous approval by planning commissioners is a key step forward toward providing certainty for restaurant owners and a more permanent solution for outdoor dining in the Southland.

It is unclear when the City Council’s Planning and Land Use Management Committee will consider the ordinance.