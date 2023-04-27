fbpx Luke Bryan to headline 1st night of Stagecoach country music fest
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Life! / Music / Luke Bryan to headline 1st night of Stagecoach country music fest

Luke Bryan to headline 1st night of Stagecoach country music fest

Music Apr 27, 2023
Luke Bryan. | Photo courtesy of Tortuga Music Festival/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
by
share with

Country music festival Stagecoach will get underway Friday in Indio with a headlining performance from Luke Bryan, Kance Brown and Chris Stapleton prepare to headline Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend of performances at the country music festival will begin shortly after noon Friday with performances from Mackenzie Carpenter, Bella White, DJ Rick and Destinie Lynn across the venue’s four stages — Mane Stage, Palomino Stage, Diplo’s Honkytonk Stage and Horseshoe Stage.

Luke Bryan will take over the Mane Stage Friday night following performances from Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Elle King, Breland, Priscilla Block, Nate Smith, Jackson Dean, Seaforth, Drake Milligan and Tiera Kennedy.

Kane Brown will take the stage Saturday following performances from Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Niko Moon, Morgan Wade and others. The festival will be closed out Sunday by Chris Stapleton, following Brooks and Dunn, Parker McCollum, Lainey Wilson, Parmalee, Bailey Zimmerman and others.

Live performances will also be held at the venue’s Bud Light Backyard, featuring music from Nate Smith, Seaforth, Tiera Kennedy, Cooper Alan, Lily Rose, Corey Kent, Madeline Edwards, Tyler Braden and Parmalee.

The venue will also offer a 1 Million Strong Wellness Retreat tent to unite people and to de-stigmatize addiction recovery through community, according to festival organizers. The tent will be a space for people to meet up with other sober attendees and allies to relax, recharge and indulge in nonalcoholic drinks.

The festival will also feature three Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse Cooking Demos each day, with Adam Perry Lang and Pat Martin, John Pardi and ZZ Top on Friday. More cooking demos will be conducted by Chris Conger and Rashad Jones, Niko Moon and Old Dominion on Saturday, while Brandon Shepard and Operation BBQ, Lainey Wilson and Taylor Sheridan, and Bailey Zimmerman take over the smokehouse Sunday.

More from Music

Art Apr 26, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: April 28 – May 4 by
Music Apr 22, 2023
share with
Blackpink to close out their weekend 2 headlining Coachella festival by
Music Apr 21, 2023
share with
Bad Bunny to headline Coachella Festival Friday evening by
Art Apr 19, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: April 21-27 by
Events Apr 14, 2023
share with
Thousands head to desert for Coachella festival opening weekend by
Art Apr 12, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: April 14-20 by
More
Skip to content