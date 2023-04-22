Ex-basketball coach arrested for alleged lewd acts with minor

Police Saturday were seeking potential additional victims of an ex-high school basketball coach in Granada Hills who they believe engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
Chatsworth resident Gabriel Chavez, 36, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was being held in lieu of $310,000 bail.
Chavez was a high school basketball coach at Granada Hills Charter school when the alleged criminal acts occurred, police said. His employment at the school ended in January 2023, which added that he had a history of employment and volunteer work at various youth programs throughout the city.
“A photograph of Chavez is being released in hopes to identify and speak with additional persons who may have been victimized by Chavez, or who may have witnessed Chavez engage in inappropriate behavior,” the police department said in a statement.
LAPD Devonshire-area sexual assault investigators urged anyone with information regarding the investigation to call them at 818-832-0609 or 877-527- 3247. Anonymous tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.