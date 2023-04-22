fbpx Ex-basketball coach arrested for alleged lewd acts with minor
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Ex-basketball coach arrested for alleged lewd acts with minor

Ex-basketball coach arrested for alleged lewd acts with minor

Crime Apr 22, 2023
Gabriel Chavez. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department
by
share with

Police Saturday were seeking potential additional victims of an ex-high school basketball coach in Granada Hills who they believe engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Chatsworth resident Gabriel Chavez, 36, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was being held in lieu of $310,000 bail.

Chavez was a high school basketball coach at Granada Hills Charter school when the alleged criminal acts occurred, police said. His employment at the school ended in January 2023, which added that he had a history of employment and volunteer work at various youth programs throughout the city.

“A photograph of Chavez is being released in hopes to identify and speak with additional persons who may have been victimized by Chavez, or who may have witnessed Chavez engage in inappropriate behavior,” the police department said in a statement.

LAPD Devonshire-area sexual assault investigators urged anyone with information regarding the investigation to call them at 818-832-0609 or 877-527- 3247. Anonymous tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Crime

Crime Apr 22, 2023
share with
Shooting reports: Incidents throughout LA County in the last 7 days by
Crime Apr 21, 2023
share with
Man pleads guilty in Azusa-area beating death of 20-year-old by
Crime Apr 21, 2023
share with
Man arrested for allegedly tossing puppy into Tujunga Wash by
Crime Apr 21, 2023
share with
2 people dead in apparent murder-suicide in Alhambra by
Crime Apr 21, 2023
share with
3 young men and teen, 15, arrested in Coachella shooting by
Crime Apr 21, 2023
share with
Man charged in LA for making death threats to Rep. Maxine Waters by
More
Skip to content