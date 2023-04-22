fbpx Blackpink to close out their weekend 2 headlining Coachella festival
Blackpink to close out their weekend 2 headlining Coachella festival

Music Apr 22, 2023
Blackpink. | Photo courtesy of Newsenstar1/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)
Blackpink will close out their second weekend at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Saturday evening after making history as the first Korean Pop group to headline the festival last weekend.

Saturday’s festival will get under way around midday, with performances starting at noon on two of the seven stages — Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theatre, Sonora, Gobi, Mojave, Sahara and Yuma, according to festival officials. Triste Juventud with Totem and Talon will begin the day with performances at Sonora and Yuma.

Performances on Sonora following Triste Juventud with Totem will include Horsegirl, Bratty, The Linda Lindas, Sunset Rollercoaster, Nia Archives and others while performances on Yuma following Talon will consist of Francis Mercier, Chloe Caillet, Mathame, Hot Since 82, and Keinemusic amongst others.

Blackpink will headline at 9:20 p.m. following performances from Rosalia, Charli XCX, 070 Shake, and Marc Rebillet. Other acts scheduled to perform Saturday are $uicideboy$, Labrinth, Earthgang, Bratty, Yung Lean and Umi, among others.

Frank Ocean was originally set to close out the festival, but after a much-criticized performance during the first weekend, he backed out of the second weekend, citing a leg injury, according to multiple reports.

“On doctor’s advice, (Ocean) is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg,” a representative for Ocean told the Los Angeles Times and Variety.

Blink-182 will headline the Coachella stage before Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred Again close out the night, replacing Ocean.

Other acts set to perform Sunday are Bjork, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson, Dominic Fike, Queens, Willow and Alex G.

Bad Bunny headlined Friday with a late-night performance, following performances from Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Becky G, Pusha T, and Doechii. Other acts who performed Friday include the Chemical Brothers, Metro Boomin, SG Lewis, YUNGBLUD, Malaa, Dombresky and Blondie among others.

Metro Boomin’s late-night set the first weekend included guest appearances from The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy.

