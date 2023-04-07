fbpx LA releases revised Al Fresco Ordinance to support outdoor dining - Hey SoCal. Change is our intention.
LA releases revised Al Fresco Ordinance to support outdoor dining

Top Posts Apr 07, 2023
The Los Angeles City Planning Department Friday released a revised draft of the proposed Al Fresco Ordinance for outdoor dining on private property.

Planning Department officials said the revised ordinance reflects feedback received during the public hearing and comment period on the initial draft from November. The revisions include updates to parking relief, operational standards and alcohol authorizations.

Planning officials said the department was focused on creating a simple and streamlined transition process for current outdoor dining operations with regard to Zoning Code regulations, as well as restaurants looking to expand outdoor dining in the future.

Many restaurants across the city took advantage of temporary outdoor-dining regulations that were implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to continue operating with indoor dining was banned by health officials. The end of COVID emergency declarations, however, has led to rolling back of the al-fresco dining permits, despite the popularity of the outdoor dining.

Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement supporting the revised ordinance’s effort to support outdoor dining in the city.

“Al Fresco shows us a better way that supports small businesses, creates jobs and adds vibrancy to our neighborhoods,” Bass said in a statement. “I directed city departments to work together to make this a permanent Al Fresco program that incorporates everything that made the temporary program successful and to make the process simple and easy to navigate for our restaurants.”

Bass said she will direct her office to continue working with city departments involved with the efforts to create a permanent program.

The revised Al Fresco ordinance is slated to be considered along with a staff recommendation report to the City Planning Commission on April 27. Angelenos are encouraged to submit further feedback on the ordinance by email at alfresco.planning@lacity.org or by hard copy to mailing address:

Marry Richardson, Department of City Planning, 200 N. Spring Street, Room 701, Los Angeles, CA, 90012.

