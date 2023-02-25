Volunteers to get training on big animal rescues in Riverside County

| Image courtesy of the Riverside County Department of Animal Services

Training Riverside County residents on how to manage large animal rescues during wildfires, floods and other disasters will be the focus Saturday of the Riverside Emergency Animal Rescue System.

The nonprofit REARS is operated by the county’s Department of Animal Services, which will hold the daylong orientation and training session for team members in the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter, 6851 Van Buren Blvd. in Jurupa Valley.

Animal Services Commander Josh Sisler said the group is often instrumental in relieving fire department personnel from the task of taking care of domesticated animals during a large-scale emergency.

“For more than 15 years, these dedicated volunteers have been an amazing resource for us — and county residents — during crisis events,” Sisler said last month. “We are very fortunate to work with so many generous people.”

He said good Samaritans regularly come forward to offer assistance with animal rescues during emergencies, but the department can only call on trained REARS volunteers.

“Our REARS volunteers are always ready to help when emergency situations occur,” Department of Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said. “We are grateful for the hours they’ve donated and incurring personal costs when responding with their rigs and trailers.”

There are currently about 60 volunteers, some of whom include retired animal control officers, officials said.

Most of the volunteers are accustomed to handling large animals because they’re equine enthusiasts, but the program does not mandate that volunteers have prior experience with livestock to join.

Once volunteers receive their orientation and training, they are certified to respond to the county’s calls for assistance with animal rescues.

Information on the program and its requirements can be found at www.rcrears.com.