Judge OKs Wade's petition to change daughter's name, gender
Judge OKs Wade’s petition to change daughter’s name, gender

Sports Feb 24, 2023
Dwayne Wade in 2011. | Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
by


A judge Friday granted Dwyane Wade‘s petition to allow the retired NBA star’s 15-year-old transgender daughter to change her name from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.

Wade’s Los Angeles Superior Court petition, filed last Aug. 22, stated that he has full authority to make decisions on his daughter’s behalf and that he notified his former wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade — the girl’s mother — of the legal action as a courtesy. The court papers state the teen lives in Hidden Hills.

But on Nov. 1, Funches-Wade alleged in her court papers that Wade is “positioned to profit” from the name change and expressed concerns that he may be pressuring Zaya for financial gain. Judge Curtis A. Kin heard Funches-Wade’s objections on Friday, but then granted Wade’s petition requesting both a name and gender change for the former couple’s offspring.

In a sworn declaration filed Feb. 17 with Kin, Wade took issue with his ex-spouse’s allegations about his motivations.

“I object to the allegation that anyone is pressuring or incentivizing Zaya to proceed with this petition,” Wade said. “I further object to any allegation that suggests this petition was motivated by financial gain or the pursuit of fame.”

For many years, Zaya has made it clear to her family and friends that her given name and assigned gender do not reflect who she is or how she identifies, according to Wade.

“Zaya has identified as Zaya since she was 12 years old and she now wants to legally and officially change her name and gender to conform with how she identifies,” Wade said. “I believe that it is in Zaya’s best interest for her official documents to reflect who she is and how she sees herself, both in terms of her name and gender. I believe that the requested relief would allow Zaya to live more comfortably and authentically in all aspects of her life.”

The 41-year-old Wade spent the majority of his 16-year career playing for the Miami Heat and won three NBA championships. He was a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, a 13-time NBA All-Star, an eight-time member of the All-NBA Team and a three-time member of the All-Defensive Team. He is a minority owner of the Utah Jazz, having bought a stake in the team in April 2021.

Wade and actress Gabrielle Union married in August 2014.

