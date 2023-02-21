Queen Mary repairs move forward into next phase of restoration

The RMS Queen Mary. | Photo courtesy of the city of Long Beach

Preparations have begun for the next phase of repairs to the Queen Mary, with the goal of opening the retired ocean liner’s hotels, restaurants, bars and some other amenities by this spring, Long Beach officials announced Tuesday.

The city said demolition work has started on out-of-commission boilers and heat exchangers, which will eventually be replaced by new units that will supply hot water for cooking, cleaning and other hospitality-related functions.

That work is expected to be completed over “the next few weeks,” the city said. Next would be installation of new pipes and other mechanical equipment to support the new boilers and heat exchangers.

“The amount of critical work put into our icon, the Queen Mary, over the last year has been incredible to watch,” Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement. “We are almost there for our targeted reopening later this spring. I look forward to welcoming more visitors back onboard this historic landmark soon.”

In mid-December, limited tours of some sections of the historic ship began after they were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic — and due to critically needed structural repairs. The tours concluded last month so that further repairs could get underway.

Published reports have said the 87-year-old rusting, leaking liner was in need of some $23 million in immediate renovations, or it could face falling into critical disrepair — or even sinking.

In February 2022, the city began the first phase of repairs after identifying about $5 million in most-needed work.

According to the city’s statement Tuesday, other critical repairs approaching completion include installation of an emergency generator and a bilge pump system — elements expected to be done by early spring.

“We’ve worked so hard to preserve and uphold this community treasure and we are so excited to share our progress with our community soon,” Councilwoman Mary Zendejas said in a statement.

The city said other projects underway include repairs to the wharf and promenade deck gangways; elevator repair and modernization; painting, lighting and enhancements to the wharf area; rest room repairs; flooring replacements and ceiling paint and tile repair in the promenade deck’s main hall; HVAC repair and floor and window repairs in the observation bar; parking lot repairs; and kitchen and restaurant improvements.

Progress can be tracked on the Queen Mary Updates web page at longbeach.gov/economicdevelopment/real-estate-development/queen-mary- updates/.

In December, the city also announced an annual membership program to help fund the ongoing renovations. The program is a partnership between the city — which regained control of the tourist attraction in June 2021 for the first time in four decades — and Long Beach Heritage. Evolution Hospitality and the Queen Mary Heritage Foundation will collaborate as well, the city said.

Currently, a Tourist Class Membership is being offered for $150 per year, with additional tiers to be implemented in the spring. Members will begin receiving benefits once additional elements and amenities begin to reopen in the spring, the city said.

Those wishing to purchase a membership, make a donation or get more information can visit the Long Beach Heritage website at lbheritage.org/queen-mary.