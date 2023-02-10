fbpx LA County COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 700
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Health / LA County COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 700

LA County COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 700

Health Feb 10, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the National Institutes of Health
by
share with

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dipped just under 700, while health officials reported Thursday 1,171 new COVID-19 infections and 17 more virus-related deaths in their latest data.

The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,685,950.

The daily case numbers released by the LA County Department of Public Health are undercounts of actual virus activity, due to people who use at-home tests and don’t report the results, and others who don’t test at all.

The majority of those who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or hypertension.

According to state figures, there were 699 COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals as of Thursday, down from the 773 on Wednesday. Of those patients, 76 were being treated in intensive care units.

Masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities in the county, and for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at businesses where they are required by the owner. Masks are strongly recommended for high-risk individuals, and for people riding public transit.

More from Health

Health Feb 09, 2023
share with
OC COVID hospitalizations stabilize, but deaths in January double by
covid patient, nurses, doctors, doctor, nurse, hospital
Health Feb 08, 2023
share with
Los Angeles County COVID-19 hospitalizations spike upward by
Health Feb 08, 2023
share with
LA County to make doula services more accessible by
Health Feb 07, 2023
share with
LA County records over 1,100 more COVID infections, 14 fatalities by
Business Feb 07, 2023
share with
Riverside board tentatively OKs wage Increases for caregivers by
Health Feb 06, 2023
share with
LA County COVID: 30 deaths, 2,201 infections over 3-day period by
More
Skip to content