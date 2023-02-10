fbpx Tiny home village, homeless facility open in Sun Valley, Skid Row
Tiny home village, homeless facility open in Sun Valley, Skid Row

Tiny home village, homeless facility open in Sun Valley, Skid Row

Impact Feb 10, 2023
The Lamp Lodge in downtown LA has 81 units for homeless Angelenos. | Photo courtesy of Mayor Karen Bass/Twitter
A new tiny home site expected to support 161 formerly homeless Angelenos opened in Sun Valley Thursday.

The Branford Village, formerly the site of an encampment, will become an interim housing project with 161 beds and other amenities and resources, according to officials.

Alexis Wesson, chief of staff for the Sixth District, said that 161 people will “have a safe place to lay their heads at night, clean linens, a community area and countless social services to help them get back on their feet — and stay there.”

“This area is about second chances and about opportunity,” Wesson said. “It’s not meant to be a forever home, but a stepping stone to a better, healthier, safer tomorrow.”

The tiny home site will be operated by Volunteers of America Los Angeles, with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority facilitating intakes. Officials said that outreach teams have been speaking to residents of encampments across Sun Valley.

It will be the third interim housing site in the Sixth District.

Also on Thursday, Mayor Karen Bass joined officials at the opening of Lamp Lodge, a supportive housing project in Skid Row that was the result of Proposition HHH funding. Bass wrote on Twitter that the project will provide 81 units for people experiencing homelessness.

“Today represents a continued demonstration of locked arms getting the job done,” Bass said. “Thank you to our partners for moving with urgency and working to bring unhoused Angelenos inside.”

