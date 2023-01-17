fbpx LA Sanitation launches citywide organic waste program
LA Sanitation launches citywide organic waste program

Sustainability Jan 17, 2023
green waste, trash bin, pail
| Photo courtesy of LA Sanitation
by
LA Sanitation’s citywide organic waste program began Monday, with officials encouraging residents to begin disposing of food scraps and food-soiled paper in their green bins along with existing yard waste.

The program is part of an effort to abide by Senate Bill 1383, which requires jurisdictions to reduce organic waste disposal from landfills by 75% by 2075.

LA Sanitation has conducted a pilot program collecting compostable material curbside since 2019, expanding it from 18,000 households to 40,000 last summer. Now, the program is expanding citywide.

The expansion comes after the City Council and Board of Public Works signed contracts with companies to process the compost.

“We appreciate the leadership of the city for moving expeditiously to make this new program come to life,” said Barbara Romero, executive director and general manager of LASAN. “LASAN is committed to diverting food waste from the landfill in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create better air quality throughout Los Angeles.”

Items that can be composted include fruits, vegetables, dairy, stale bread and old meat.

The city is also providing kitchen pails to residents, available via appointment beginning next week at lacitysan.org/organics.







