LA, Orange County gasoline prices continue stability streak

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Saturday at $4.503, the sixth consecutive day it has changed by two-tenths of a cent or less.
The average price is 1.4 cents less than one week ago, 6.2 cents lower than one month ago and 17.4 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.991 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.
The Orange County average gasoline price increased for the fourth consecutive day following an eight-day streak of decreases, inching up one-tenth of a cent to $4.431. The Orange County average price is a half-cent less than one week ago, 1.1 cents lower than one month ago and 22.7 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $2.028 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.
“The heavy rainstorms of the past week throughout California depressed gas demand, which helped to lower pump prices,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. “Also, the Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday that West Coast fuel inventory has increased.”
The national average price increased for the third consecutive day following a five-day streak of decreases, rising nine-tenths of a cent to $3.294. It is nine-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 8 cents higher than one month ago, but 1.2 cents less than one year ago.
The national average price is $1.722 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.