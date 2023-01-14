Andy Dick arrested for alleged drunkenness, sex registrant violation

Andy Dick. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department

Actor-comedian Andy Dick is due May 5 in the Murrieta Southwest Justice Center following his arrest in Lake Elsinore on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction.

Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. Friday at O’Hara’s Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of Grand Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

He was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, where he posted a $5,000 bond and was released a few hours later, according to jail records.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Pat Larson said patrol deputies were called to the bar after complaints of a patron “displaying signs of being under the influence of alcohol.”

Dick was detained without incident, after deputies ran a records check, which indicated the suspect was “not up to date on his registration” under Penal Code section 290.

He was ordered to register as a sex offender when he was sentenced Nov. 10 to 90 days in Los Angeles County jail for misdemeanor sexual battery for groping an Uber driver. The offense stemmed from a complaint four years earlier.

The sentence included 12 months probation, 52 Alcoholics Anonymous sessions, 52 sexual compulsion anonymous sessions and 12 mental health counseling sessions, Greg Risling, a spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office, told the Riverside Press Enterprise.

State law requires that registrants keep authorities informed as to where they’re residing at all times.

It was unclear whether Dick was at the Lake Elsinore pub alone, or with others.

He has faced a string of allegations in recent years, the most recent involving an alleged theft of power tools in Santa Barbara, according to published reports.

Dick co-starred on the NBC sitcom “NewsRadio” in the mid-1990s and had a supporting role on ABC’s “Less Than Perfect” in the early 2000s. He briefly had his own program, “The Andy Dick Show,” on MTV and has continued to tour as a stand-up comedian.