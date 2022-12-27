fbpx Search continues for driver who killed woman in South LA street takeover
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / Search continues for driver who killed woman in South LA street takeover

Search continues for driver who killed woman in South LA street takeover

Los Angeles Dec 27, 2022
Elyzza Guajaca. | Photo courtesy of Louie Guajaca via GoFundMe
by
share with

A search was continuing Tuesday for the driver who fatally struck a 24-year-old nursing student while doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night.

The woman, identified by relatives as Elyzza Guajaca, was struck at 9:07 p.m. Sunday while standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver left the vehicle at the crash scene and fled on foot, police said.

Guajaca’s brother, Louie, set up a GoFundMe page online to help raise money for her funeral expenses.

“My sister was an aunty to my beautiful girls who loved her so much,”  Louie Guajaca said in the appeal. “She was a beautiful sister who loved big. She was a daughter who always wanted to be with (family) around and have family time. She was the rock to our family. She was just a good, goofy, funny, outgoing person. She loved all her close friends and family.”

The page had raised nearly $12,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with any information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.

More from Los Angeles

LA County Dec 27, 2022
share with
Biden OKs renaming post offices in Compton, LA for fallen vets by
Los Angeles Dec 27, 2022
share with
LAPD Chief Michel Moore seeks second term, says there’s ‘more work to be done’ by
Crime Dec 26, 2022
share with
Woman killed by vehicle doing ‘donuts’ at South LA street takeover by
Crime Dec 26, 2022
share with
Police seek help finding blue sedan, driver who killed woman by
Business Dec 26, 2022
share with
Film producer alleges bait-and-switch to entice financing by
Rams, SoFi stadium, football field
Los Angeles Dec 26, 2022
share with
Rams blow out Broncos in LA team’s 1st Christmas Day game by
More
Skip to content