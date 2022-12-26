fbpx Woman killed by vehicle doing 'donuts' at South LA street takeover
Woman killed by vehicle doing 'donuts' at South LA street takeover

Woman killed by vehicle doing ‘donuts’ at South LA street takeover

Crime Dec 26, 2022
A Dodge coupe does "donuts" on asphalt. | Photo courtesy of mike noga/Pexels
by
share with

A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday.

The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue when she was struck at 9:07 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver left the vehicle at the crash scene and fled on foot, police said.

Anyone with any information about the street takeover accident was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.

