SGV gambler wins big on Christmas morning at Pechanga casino

San Gabriel Valley Dec 26, 2022
slot machine, gambling, casino
| Image courtesy of Vectorportal.com (CC-BY-4.0)
by
A Christmas morning gamble paid out a $300,000 prize at Pechanga Resort Casino, officials announced Monday.

A casino guest from Baldwin Park, who wished to remain anonymous, won the jackpot at 4:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from Pechanga.

The winner was playing the popular 5 Times-10 Times Pay slot machine, getting two 10x symbols plus one symbol with three bars to line up across the screen for $300,000, casino officials said.

