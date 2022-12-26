SGV gambler wins big on Christmas morning at Pechanga casino
A Christmas morning gamble paid out a $300,000 prize at Pechanga Resort Casino, officials announced Monday.
A casino guest from Baldwin Park, who wished to remain anonymous, won the jackpot at 4:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from Pechanga.
The winner was playing the popular 5 Times-10 Times Pay slot machine, getting two 10x symbols plus one symbol with three bars to line up across the screen for $300,000, casino officials said.