Crime

Authorities seek public's help in locating identity theft suspect

Crime Dec 27, 2022
by


Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday locating a woman suspected of grand theft and identity theft.

Andrea Jean Serrao, 44, was described by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department as being 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last known to live in Long Beach.

Sheriff’s officials did not release specifics regarding the nature of her alleged crimes.

Anyone with information regarding Serrao’s whereabouts was encouraged to contact the LASD Fraud and Cyber Crimes Bureau Cyber Financial Crimes Team at 562-347-2674. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.

