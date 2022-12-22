fbpx Suspect leads police on bizarre chase through San Gabriel Valley
San Gabriel Valley / Suspect leads police on bizarre chase through San Gabriel Valley

Suspect leads police on bizarre chase through San Gabriel Valley

San Gabriel Valley Dec 22, 2022
| Photo courtesy of the Pasadena Police Department
by
A suspect in a dark-colored sedan led police on a sometimes-wild pursuit in the San Gabriel Valley Thursday evening, with the driver’s antics so worrisome that law enforcement largely backed off from the chase.

The chase began in the Irwindale area around 5 p.m., although the reasons for the pursuit were still unclear. Various reports indicated the suspect may have been armed, or possibly failed to pull over in an attempted traffic stop.

The suspect drove on surface streets and through residential areas, hitting speeds topping 60 mph in some neighborhoods.

With the suspect driving recklessly, law enforcement backed away from the ground pursuit, opting instead to track the driver’s movements from the air. The tactic appeared to pay off, with the suspect slowing to normal speeds.

More than 90 minutes later, the suspect was still circling the Pasadena and Altadena areas, at times coming to a full stop, but then driving off again.

