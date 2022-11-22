fbpx Sinbad 'fighting for every inch' 2 years after stroke
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / The Industry / Sinbad ‘fighting for every inch’ 2 years after stroke

Sinbad ‘fighting for every inch’ 2 years after stroke

The Industry Nov 22, 2022

Sinbad. | Photo by jcrawford3505 (CC BY-SA 2.0)

by
share with

Actor and comedian Sinbad has been recovering from a stroke he suffered two years ago, and Tuesday his family updated his progress through a website post.

Sinbad’s family says he is “fighting for every inch” and has a long road to recovery ahead of him but he is improving, and his family is asking for donations to cover therapy and medical expenses.

According to the website, there is about a 30% chance of survival from a stroke as severe as the one Sinbad experienced. He is learning how to walk and gain movement in his limbs through therapy.

Nine months after his initial stroke, on July 7, 2021, Sinbad returned home from the hospital to continue his recovery. He said on his website, “I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again.”

Sinbad’s stroke was caused by a blood clot that traveled from his heart to his brain. A second blood clot traveled to his brain, followed by brain swelling and a bleed, according to media reports.

He was taken to West Hills Medical Center on Oct. 25, 2020, to treat the stroke. The following day, he was transferred to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where doctors performed surgery to reduce swelling in his brain. He was placed in a medically induced coma for several weeks following surgery.

He was admitted to California Rehabilitation Institute in May 2021 and began physical, occupational and speech therapy.

His family says all donations to Sinbad’s recovery will go to the Adkins Trust and will help provide for his care and recovery.

“Every outpouring of love and the memories of how he has touched all of you have not gone unheard, unseen, or unfelt,” the family posted on the website.

More from The Industry

Los Angeles Nov 22, 2022
share with
Nicole Kidman to receive AFI Life Achievement Award by
San Fernando Valley Nov 21, 2022
share with
Jay Leno released from Grossman Burn Center by
Music Nov 21, 2022
share with
Taylor Swift wins big at American Music Awards by
Crime Nov 18, 2022
share with
Jury indicates deadlock in Danny Masterson rape trial by
LA County Nov 18, 2022
share with
Swift blasts flubs in ticket sales for her upcoming concert tour by
Crime Nov 17, 2022
share with
Prosecution rests in Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial by
More
Skip to content