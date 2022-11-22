fbpx Nicole Kidman to receive AFI Life Achievement Award
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / The Industry / Nicole Kidman to receive AFI Life Achievement Award

Nicole Kidman to receive AFI Life Achievement Award

The Industry Nov 22, 2022
Nicole Kidman. | Photo courtesy of Georges Biard/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
by
share with

Actress Nicole Kidman will receive the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award for her career as a performer and producer, the American Film Institute announced Tuesday.

The award will be presented to Kidman at a gala tribute at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on June 10. She is the first Australian actor to receive the honor, according to the AFI.

Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamour of a screen icon,” said Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI Board of Trustees. “She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance.”

A five-time Academy Award nominee, Kidman’s turn as Virginia Woolf in “The Hours” earned her the Oscar for best actress in 2003. She has won a BAFTA Award, two Emmys and six Golden Globes.

She co-founded her production company Blossom Films in 2010.

Kidman, 55, has worked with such auteurs as Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Baz Luhrmann, Anthony Minghella, Sydney Pollack, Lars von Trier and Stanley Kubrick.

Following her breakthrough in 1989’s “Dead Calm,” Kidman went on to star in “Days of Thunder,” “Eyes Wide Shut,” “Moulin Rouge!,” “Dogville,” “Far and Away,” “Batman Forever,” “To Die For,” “Cold Mountain,” “Aquaman,” “Bombshell” and “The Northman,” among other films.

On TV, her credits include “Big Little Lies,” “Top of the Lake,” “The Undoing” and “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

More from The Industry

Film/Binge Nov 22, 2022
share with
Sinbad ‘fighting for every inch’ 2 years after stroke by
San Fernando Valley Nov 21, 2022
share with
Jay Leno released from Grossman Burn Center by
Music Nov 21, 2022
share with
Taylor Swift wins big at American Music Awards by
Crime Nov 18, 2022
share with
Jury indicates deadlock in Danny Masterson rape trial by
LA County Nov 18, 2022
share with
Swift blasts flubs in ticket sales for her upcoming concert tour by
Crime Nov 17, 2022
share with
Prosecution rests in Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial by
More
Skip to content