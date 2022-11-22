Nicole Kidman to receive AFI Life Achievement Award
Actress Nicole Kidman will receive the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award for her career as a performer and producer, the American Film Institute announced Tuesday.
The award will be presented to Kidman at a gala tribute at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on June 10. She is the first Australian actor to receive the honor, according to the AFI.
“Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamour of a screen icon,” said Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI Board of Trustees. “She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance.”
A five-time Academy Award nominee, Kidman’s turn as Virginia Woolf in “The Hours” earned her the Oscar for best actress in 2003. She has won a BAFTA Award, two Emmys and six Golden Globes.
She co-founded her production company Blossom Films in 2010.
Kidman, 55, has worked with such auteurs as Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Baz Luhrmann, Anthony Minghella, Sydney Pollack, Lars von Trier and Stanley Kubrick.
Following her breakthrough in 1989’s “Dead Calm,” Kidman went on to star in “Days of Thunder,” “Eyes Wide Shut,” “Moulin Rouge!,” “Dogville,” “Far and Away,” “Batman Forever,” “To Die For,” “Cold Mountain,” “Aquaman,” “Bombshell” and “The Northman,” among other films.
On TV, her credits include “Big Little Lies,” “Top of the Lake,” “The Undoing” and “Nine Perfect Strangers.”