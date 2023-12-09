Gun violence: Shooting-related reports over last 7 days in LA area

| Photo by alexstand/Envato Elements

In addition to authorities charging a man with multiple fatal shootings and offering a reward for help finding and convicting the perpetrator of a 2020 Pasadena murder, as well as guns being brought to schools in Long Beach and Redondo Beach, a number of there shooting-related incidents occurred this past week in Los Angeles County.

Man suffers gunshot wound in Long Beach

A man was shot in Long Beach and took himself to a hospital, authorities said Saturday.

The victim was walking in the area of Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue on Friday when he heard gunfire coming from an unknown direction. He realized he had been shot in the lower body and transported himself to a hospital, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers dispatched to the hospital at about 9:10 p.m. Friday and contacted the victim, who was expected to survive his injury. Officers who responded to the scene of the shooting were unable to locate a crime scene. No other injuries were reported.

No suspect information was available and the motive for the shooting was unknown.

Man shot in Van Nuys; 4 suspects sought

A man in his 20s was shot in Van Nuys Friday, and police were searching for at least four suspects.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Vesper Avenue, where a victim was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the victim was conscious and breathing after sustaining the gunshot wound. According to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart, there were no reports of the victim being taken to a hospital.

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting in a black Mercedes Crossover. It was unclear what motivated the shooting.

Authorities investigate shooting in Lakewood

A male victim was shot Friday in Lakewood and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrived at the 11400 block of East Carson Street around 10:50 a.m. Friday to a report of shots fired, where a victim of undisclosed age was transported to a hospital and expected to survive, according to the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station.

It was unclear what motivated the shooting, and there was no description of the shooter.

An investigation was underway.

Man fatally shot in barbershop in East Los Angeles

A man in his 20s was shot and killed inside a barbershop in East Los Angeles, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies from the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded to the 1200 block of South Atlantic Boulevard, between the Santa Ana (5) Freeway and East Olympic Boulevard, around 5:41 p.m. Wednesday following a report of shots being fired, said Lt. Michael Gomez.

Upon their arrival, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, prompting a homicide investigation, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators learned the victim was inside the barbershop when the suspect entered and began shooting at him. The suspect along with another person were last seen running south on Atlantic Avenue and out of sight, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Authorities arrest juvenile suspect in connection with South Gate killing

A suspect described only as a male juvenile was in custody Wednesday for allegedly gunning down another juvenile in South Gate.

The shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. Nov. 30 in the 3100 block of Wisconsin Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department. The victim, a male juvenile, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he later died, sheriff’s officials said.

On Tuesday, a juvenile suspect was arrested by South Gate police. Sheriff’s officials said the boy was charged with murder on Wednesday.

Neither the suspect nor victim have been identified. Their ages also were not released. It was unclear what prompted the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Detectives seek public help to solve August killing in Compton

Authorities appealed for the public’s help Wednesday to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down in August in what detectives believe was a gang-related crime.

Miguel Prado, 23, was fatally wounded about 1 a.m. Aug. 18 near Willowbrook Avenue and Caldwell Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, detectives said they believe Prado was the victim of a gang-related shooting, although he was not associated with gangs.

“Today, I stand before you with a heavy heart, as we grapple with a recent tragedy within our community,” Compton Mayor Emma Sharif said. “My deepest condolences go out to the family of Miguel Angel Prado. … He made an impact on our community.”

Prado recently had obtained a security guard license, and had been working at a facility for veterans, Sharif said.

Sheriff’s officials said Prado had returned home from work in Los Angeles with his girlfriend, and the pair were sitting outside his apartment in an SUV, which was parked on the south side of Caldwell Street. As they talked, a light-colored sedan being driven west from Tamarind Avenue stopped nearby and a man approached the SUV.

Seeing the man, Prado quickly started the SUV and tried to drive away, but he was shot multiple times in the upper body, causing the SUV to collide with a parked vehicle on the north side of the street, sheriff’s officials said. The light-colored sedan was then seen being driven away from the scene west on Caldwell and south on Willowbrook Avenue.

Prado was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unclear if his girlfriend suffered any injuries.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

LAPD: Man shot, wounded in ‘neighbor dispute’ in Hollywood Hills

A neighbor dispute Tuesday in the Hollywood Hills led to a shooting that left a man hospitalized, police said.

Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Chelan Place about 10:55 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to police, the dispute involved a man who allegedly entered a neighbor’s house and was shot by the man who lived there.

The wounded man was hospitalized in stable condition, police said. No arrests were immediately reported, and detectives were investigating the shooting, police said.

Woman fatally shot by deputies during domestic dispute in Lancaster

A woman was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy during a domestic dispute in Lancaster and Tuesday Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are investigating circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Deputies from the Lancaster Station were called at 6 p.m. Monday to the 2100 block of East Avenue J-8 regarding a domestic violence call and upon their arrival witnessed a domestic disturbance between a man and woman, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The woman was armed with a large kitchen knife and made verbal threats indicating that she was going to use the knife to harm the man, authorities said. When she approached the man, a deputy opened fire, striking her.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

A knife was recovered at the scene

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Authorities ID man shot to death at South LA gas station

Authorities on Monday identified a man who was shot to death as he sat in a vehicle at a gas station in the Vermont Knolls area of Los Angeles.

Officers arrived at the 8500 block of South Hoover Street around 11 p.m. Sunday and found Marquette Deon Scott Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner and Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said paramedics took a second male victim, also struck by gunfire, to a hospital, where he was described as stable.

There was no description available of the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to contact the LAPD South Bureau Homicide Division at 323-786-5100. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.

Man fatally wounded in South Gate shooting

A man was fatally wounded Sunday in South Gate in a shooting that also left another man wounded, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 4:05 a.m. in the 5100 block of Wood Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

South Gate police officers responded to a service call of gunshots heard and found one victim in the front yard of the location and a second gunshot victim on the sidewalk, sheriff’s officials said.

LA County Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported both victims to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the second was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s officials described the dead man as a Hispanic male, but no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8255.

Teen fatally wounded in Westlake area of Los Angeles

A 17-year-old boy was fatally wounded in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred at about 7:05 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Lake Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics rushed the boy to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

Man shot dead, another wounded at Norwalk business

A man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a business in Norwalk and a second man was located lying on the floor of the establishment suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said Sunday.

Paramedics rushed the second shooting victim to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting was reported at 6:46 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 10600 block of Firestone Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The first man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The fatally wounded man was identified on Monday by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner as Frank Perez Jr., 21, of Los Angeles.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8255.