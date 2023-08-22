fbpx Fake Apple products from Hong Kong seized by CBP in LA, Ontario
Fake Apple products from Hong Kong seized by CBP in LA, Ontario

Fake Apple products from Hong Kong seized by CBP in LA, Ontario

Aug 22, 2023
The fake earphones were concealed in generic boxes in an attempt to evade detection. | Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Fake Apple watches and wireless headphones potentially valued at nearly $400,000 were seized recently in shipments from Hong Kong at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport complex and at Ontario International Airport, authorities said Tuesday.

The counterfeit items were “concealed in generic packaging,” according to Jaime Ruiz of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The items included 220 “wrist wearable devices” and 1,200 pairs of wireless headphones, Ruiz said.

“If genuine, the seized products would have had an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $396,812,” Ruiz said.

The illicit products, arriving in six individual shipments via air cargo, were seized in a one-week period in mid-July.

Anyone with information about suspected fraud or illegal trade activity was urged to call 800-BE-ALERT.

People may also report intellectual property rights violations to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center at www.iprcenter.gov/referral/ or by calling 866-IPR-2060.

