Dodgers’ designated hitter J.D. Martinez lands on IL with groin injury

J.D. Hernandez while on the Red Sox in 2018. | Photo courtesy of Keith Allison/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Tuesday that designated hitter J.D. Martinez will temporarily sit out due to persistent groin tightness. Martinez, who turned 36 on Monday, joins the injured list after having appeared in 92 games, successfully hitting 25 home runs, and securing 78 RBI with an impressive .856 OPS.

Michael Busch, a 25-year-old prospect, has been summed up from the Triple-A affiliate of the Dodgers, an organization lauded for its pipeline of thriving young talent. Busch will step in for Martinez following hiking pressure on the latter for his mounting health concerns that have caused a sudden break in an otherwise stellar season. His standout performance with 24 home runs in 424 plate appearances with Triple-A’s Oklahoma City speaks volumes about his readiness to seize this opportunity.

Martinez’s struggle with groin tightness has painted a perplexing narrative for most of the season’s second half. Despite going through a rigorous and increasingly extensive pre-game routine, Martinez would often experience unusual cramping in his left groin area, according to Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA. Both the nature and the cause of the ailment have evaded a conclusive diagnosis despite a series of MRIs, which fortunately ruled out any issues concerning his back — the site of a former injury that forced him onto the injured list earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Martinez’s professional journey has remained unhindered by this setback. In over 390 plate appearances, he has posted a commendable .856 OPS and 25 home runs – a testament to his resilience and determination. His debut season with the Dodgers has seen him named an All-Star for the sixth time in his illustrious 13-year career.

However, the Dodgers have not been idle in Martinez’s absence. They’ve managed to rack up 19 wins and just seven losses since Martinez first missed a game, attributing to a powerful team dynamic. Their intention to address his condition head-on, ensuring adequate rest and treatment, reflects the team’s long-term vision and commitment to their players’ well-being.

The unexpected beneficiaries of this situation are the Dodgers’ crop of young players. Michael Busch, in particular, sees this as a golden opportunity to cement his place on the team. Known among insiders for his batting prowess, Busch has been performing admirably in Triple-A, earning a reputation as a promising player to watch.

However, the Dodgers’ upcoming visit to Fenway Park will experience a shift in the atmosphere. Both Martinez and Joe Kelly will miss out on a reunion with their former Red Sox teammates due to their respective injuries. Martinez’s absence from the series following a successful stint in Boston, punctuated by four All-Star appearances and a World Series win, will be deeply felt by fans and players alike.

Nonetheless, fans can look forward to the return of familiar faces like Mookie Betts, Ryan Brasier, and Kiké Hernández, who have all made their mark in Boston and are now making waves in Los Angeles.