fbpx Ontario International Airport sets another passenger record in July
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Travel / Ontario International Airport sets another passenger record in July

Ontario International Airport sets another passenger record in July

Travel Aug 15, 2023

Ontario International Airport. | Photo by Karl Schultz (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

by
share with

Ontario International Airport, a popular departure alternative for Southland travelers, announced Tuesday a record-setting 582,000 passengers passed through the facility in July, besting the record that was established just one month earlier.

July also saw a record 43,000 international travelers at the airport.

“The recent traveler data is stunning to say the least and reflects the strong sense of confidence among our airline partners and customers,” Atif Elkadi, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority, said in a statement. “While other airports in the region might struggle to regain their position in the market, we at Ontario International continue to deliver a world class, hassle-free experience to travelers both living in and visiting the fast- growing Inland Empire, and the air travel market is responding positively.”

According to the airport, a total of 582,575 passengers moved through the facility in July, up 12% from July 2022. The number of domestic travelers was up by 7% from the same month a year ago, while international travel rose by 146%.

The July passenger number exceeded the monthly record that had been set in June, when 559,447 passengers used the airport.

More from Travel

LA County Jul 31, 2023
share with
Metro receives $1.2M federal grant to repair, prevent storm damage by
Top Posts Jul 27, 2023
share with
Metro commits additional $134M for Purple Line extension project by
LA County Jul 25, 2023
share with
Metro touts continued growth in ridership of public transportation by
LA County Jul 25, 2023
share with
Bluff repair to close parts of 10 Freeway, PCH in Santa Monica by
Politics Jul 08, 2023
share with
Riverside gets $38.5M for transportation infrastructure upgrades by
Top Posts Jun 28, 2023
share with
Officials celebrate groundbreaking of multibillion-dollar LAX project by
More
Skip to content