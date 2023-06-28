fbpx Remains found near Mount Baldy confirmed to be actor Julian Sands
Remains found near Mount Baldy confirmed to be actor Julian Sands

Remains found near Mount Baldy confirmed to be actor Julian Sands

The Industry Jun 28, 2023
Julian Sands. | Photo courtesy of 5of7/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Human remains discovered over the weekend near Mount Baldy were confirmed Tuesday to be those of actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in the area in January.

According to the San Bernardino County coroner, a cause of death for the 65-year-old North Hollywood resident is still pending the results of further tests.

The remains were found Saturday by a group of hikers, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Sands, who was born in the United Kingdom, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 13. He had gone hiking near the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains. The area was pounded by severe winter storms that month.

Several search efforts were undertaken in the subsequent months without success.

Sands’ film credits include “A Room With a View,” “Boxing Helena,” “Warlock,” “Naked Lunch” and “The Killing Fields.”

He has numerous television credits, most recently in 2019 on the Netflix series “What If” and the Hulu horror anthology “Into the Dark.”







