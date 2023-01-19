fbpx Actor Julian Sands 1 of 2 hikers missing in San Gabriel Mountains
Actor Julian Sands 1 of 2 hikers missing in San Gabriel Mountains

The Industry Jan 19, 2023
Julian Sands. | Photo courtesy of 5of7/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)
Search-and-rescue teams are searching Thursday for British actor Julian Sands, one of two hikers who went missing in the San Gabriel Mountains over the weekend.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told the Los Angeles Times teams have been searching for Sands in the Mount Baldy area since Friday.

Authorities are also searching for Bob Gregory from Hawthorne, who was reported missing by family members on Monday, according to ABC 7 reports. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s San Dimas station said the search for Gregory is in the Crystal Lake area of the San Gabriel Mountains.

The 65-year-old Sands, a resident of North Hollywood, has appeared in “A Room With a View,” “Naked Lunch,” “Warlock” and “Snakehead.” He was born in the United Kingdom.

The search for Sands was interrupted Saturday night when avalanche risks and dangerous trail conditions developed. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department pulled ground crews searching for Sands off the mountain.

The search continued with helicopters and drones, and ground crews will resume when weather conditions improve, according to the Times.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department urged others to avoid the Mount Baldy area, saying it is “much too dangerous, even for the skilled hiker.”

Sands is an experienced hiker, and climbed the Andes Mountains and the Swiss Alps in the past.

share with
share with
share with
share with
share with
share with
