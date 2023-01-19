El Monte Union celebrates new Mountain View High athletic field

From left, El Monte Union High School District Superintendent Edward Zuniga, Mountain View High School Assistant Principal Jennifer Sandoval, Associated Student Body President Mariana Barbosa, MVHS Principal Jose Bañas, MVHS Assistant Principal Oscar Gomez and MVHS Assistant Principal Allende Palma-Saracho celebrate the start of upgrades to the MVHS Athletic Field. | Photo courtesy of EMUHSD

The El Monte Union High School District community celebrated on Jan. 10 the groundbreaking of Mountain View High School’s athletic field upgrade, which will include a high-performance rubberized track and field, bleachers, concession stands and restrooms, enhanced landscaping and a grand stadium entrance, the district announced.

The goal of the MVHS Athletic Field Project, which officials expect will conclude in January 2024, is to “provide students with a space that promotes healthy living and school spirit, and will serve as a gathering place for physical fitness activities, athletic events, health and wellness instruction, student performances and school community functions,” according to El Monte Union.

“The construction and improvement of the Viking stadium is a vital opportunity for us to continue to foster, nurture and inspire our students’ greatness and adds immense value to our MVHS community,” MVHS Principal Jose Relson L. Bañas said in a statement. “I want to thank our District, project partners, community members and families for their support of the land of the Vikings. We feel extremely blessed, excited and eager for the moment we get to open the athletic field for our students.”

The groundbreaking ceremony included a performance by the MVHS cheer team, the pledge of allegiance led by Associated Student Body President Mariana Barbosa and speeches from Bañas, EMUHSD Superintendent Edward Zuniga and EMUHSD Board of Trustees President Ricardo Padilla.

MVHS students, families, staff and community members were in attendance, as were representatives of local elected officials who presented the school district with certificates of recognition.

“These projects would not be possible without the support of the community; Measure HS was strongly supported by members who understand the importance of facility improvements for our students in order for them to perform at their highest levels,” Padilla said in a statement. “This project is a reminder that we are all united in our efforts to provide our students with quality education and state-of-the-art facilities. The future looks bright for our Vikings and on behalf of the Board of Trustees, we look forward to seeing the progress of this project throughout the year.”

The MVHS Athletic Field Project is the latest in a series of improvements to facilities throughout EMUHSD, according to the district. These modernizing upgrades are supported by funding totaling $190 million, which primarily comes from voter-approved Measure HS that district trustees approved in October 2018.

“Thank you to our Board of Trustees and community members for their generous support of the Measure HS bond, which has allowed us to invest in providing our students with safe environments that include the latest infrastructure and technology,” Zuniga said. “With these upgraded spaces, we give our students a chance to feel proud of their surroundings and help them to further achieve their academic and personal success.”