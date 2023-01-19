Animal cruelty: Dogs killed in SFV; poodle rescued in Palm Springs

Firefighters and animal welfare officers rescued a poodle puppy after the dog fell 20 feet at a the abandoned Palm Springs Country Club site. | Photos courtesy of the Palm Springs Police Department

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing two dogs and injuring a third in Sun Valley, police said Thursday.

Alejandro Flores, 45, of Sun Valley, was booked on suspicion of animal cruelty, with bail set at $60,000, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers went to the 9200 block of Cayuga Avenue about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a home-invasion robbery, police said.

“Witnesses advised that the suspect was in the backyard of a residence, armed with a knife and was possibly being attacked by dogs at the property,” police said in a statement. “Witnesses … advised that the suspect was also stabbing dogs at the location.”

Arriving officers saw the suspect with a knife in his right hand, and saw two dead dogs in the yard, police said.

“A use-of-force occurred, and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident,” police said. “Officers made contact with the homeowners and learned that the suspect was a known relative who resided at the location.”

An injured dog was taken to an animal shelter in unknown condition, police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 818-756-8861 or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

In Palm Springs, firefighters and animal control officers rescued a poodle that fell into a sewage drain Wednesday.

Crews responded around 1:15 p.m. to the sewage drain at the former Palm Springs Country Club on Whitewater Club Drive, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

“Some kids in the area chased him and he fell about 20 feet down the opening,” police said in a statement.

Fire Capt. Nathan Gunkel with the Palm Springs Fire Department told City News Service that crews put a ladder into the sewage and were able to rescue the dog by 1:45 p.m.

The poodle had no tags and was not microchipped, according to police. The male pup received medical attention and was subsequently taken to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

“We hope this rescue leads to another rescue, to a happy home,” police said.