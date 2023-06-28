fbpx Pair sentenced for burglary at LA Mayor Bass' home
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Pair sentenced for burglary at LA Mayor Bass’ home

Pair sentenced for burglary at LA Mayor Bass’ home

Crime Jun 28, 2023
Surveillance video showed a burglary suspect who broke into Rep. Karen Bass' home. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department
by
share with

Two men who broke into the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and stole two revolvers were each handed state prison terms Tuesday.

Patricio Munoz, 43, was sentenced to two years in prison, and Juan Espinoza, 25, was sentenced to 32 months behind bars.

The pair were each originally charged last year with a felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.

The burglary took place in September 2022 at Bass’ Baldwin Vista home when she was a congresswoman and mayoral candidate. According to the complaint, the two guns taken from the home were .38-caliber revolvers.

“Everyone deserves to be safe in their home,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement announcing the charges. “Residential burglary is a violation of that safety in the most fundamental way. Gun thefts have increased since the pandemic began. Many of these stolen guns are then used to commit violent crimes.”

More from Crime

Crime Jun 28, 2023
share with
Officials plan strict fireworks enforcement in Pasadena by
Crime Jun 27, 2023
share with
Judge hears LA politician Ridley-Thomas’ bid for acquittal, new trial by
Crime Jun 27, 2023
share with
Report: Hate crimes in California increase 20% from 2021 to ’22 by
Crime Jun 26, 2023
share with
Riverside County cold case murder victim ID’d after nearly 30 years by
Crime Jun 26, 2023
share with
Police: Ghost rifle, body armor found in U-Haul in Pasadena by
Crime Jun 24, 2023
share with
Gun violence: Shooting-related incidents this past week in LA area by
More
Skip to content