Officials plan strict fireworks enforcement in Pasadena

| Image courtesy of the city of Pasadena

Pasadena officials reminded residents Wednesday that all fireworks are illegal in the city, and warned that authorities will strictly enforce all relevant ordinances over the Fourth of July holiday, especially regulations against parking illegally near the Rose Bowl.

“Fire danger and injuries from fireworks still exists even in the midst of a pandemic crisis,” city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said.

“The city of Pasadena municipal code holds property owners and tenants responsible for permitting the possession, sale, usage or discharge of fireworks on their property,” Derderian said. “The ordinance allows for the prosecution of fireworks-related offenses and for the demand of payment for all costs associated with the safe disposal of confiscated fireworks.”

City officials gathered Wednesday morning for a news conference at the Rose Bowl. The stadium will host an LA Galaxy-LAFC soccer match at 7 p.m. on July 4, with 80,000 fans expected.

“We really want to emphasize that if you don’t have tickets, stay away from the area,” Derderian said. “Only ticket holders will be permitted to park in the area, and parking will be strictly enforced surrounding the stadium. Parking enforcement officers will ensure that vehicles illegally parked in Pasadena’s hillside areas on July 4th are impounded.”

Violators of the city ordinance or any state law regarding fireworks are subject to arrest, having their vehicles impounded, serving up to one year in county jail, and being fined up to $50,000.

“Statistics show that fireworks are among the most dangerous of all consumer products,” Derderian said. “Even hand-held sparklers, which many consider safe, are dangerous and can reach 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, causing serious burns or fires.”

National Fire Protection Association statistics reveal that a majority of fireworks-related injuries are caused by so-called “safe and sane” fireworks which are illegal in Pasadena, Derderian said.

“Due to the potential for fire hazards and injuries, Pasadena police and fire personnel will patrol the city looking for illegal firework activity and police officers will seize fireworks in an effort to protect the public,” she added.

More information is available at www.cityofpasadena.net, or the Citizens Service Center at www.cityofpasadena.net/csc. From Monday through Friday, callers may use the number 626-744-7311.