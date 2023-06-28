fbpx Morongo Casino to host 2 job fairs in July
Riverside County

Morongo Casino to host 2 job fairs in July

Riverside County Jun 28, 2023
Renderings of Morongo Casino Resort & Spa’s new high limit slot room slated to open fall 2023. | Rendering courtesy of Morongo Casino Resort & Spa
The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon will host two job recruitment fairs next month, seeking to fill dozens of positions.

The first hiring event is scheduled for July 7, followed by another fair on July 18. Both events are slated from 10 a.m. to noon in the resort’s Marketplace food court.

“Morongo’s job fairs represent more than just new employment opportunities, but a chance to join a world-class team that values service, growth and community,” resort Chief Operating Officer Richard St. Jean said. “The surge in summer demand offers a unique opportunity for job seekers to enter an environment where they can truly make a difference. We’re especially excited to meet individuals with previous hospitality experience and a desire to exceed guest expectations.”

Similar recruitment drives were held in May. Officials said the goal is to fill about 60 positions in a variety of roles, including cashiers, custodians, housekeeping and food and beverage.

Jobs are open in the food hall that opened just over a year ago, with international menus designed by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani.

St. Jean noted the resort “offers competitive wages and benefits,” including “medical, dental and vision insurance options for full-time team members and dependents.”

Jobs additionally feature 401K retirement plans and vacation time.

Prospects can see listings and upload their resumes ahead of time at morongocasinoresort.com/employment.

