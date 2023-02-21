Ensemble film cast nominees to present during SAG Awards
Stars from the five films nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for best ensemble cast will take the stage during the ceremony to present clips of the movies, the guild announced Tuesday.
The films competing for the honor — the SAG Awards equivalent of a best picture prize — during Sunday’s event are “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans” and “Women Talking.”
Presenting a clip of “Babylon” during the ceremony will be Jovan Adepo, Diego Calva and Li Jun Li. For “Banshees,” Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson will present the clip. Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh will present a clip for “Everything Everywhere,” while Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle and Michelle Williams will introduce a clip of “The Fabelmans.” For “Women Talking,” Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy and Rooney Mara will do the honors.
They join previously announced SAG Awards presenters Emily Blunt, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Caleb McLaughlin, Paul Mescal, Ashley Park and SAG Awards Ambassadors Antonia Gentry and Haley Lu Richardson.
Garfield will be presenting his “Spider-Man” co-star Sally Field with the SAG Life Achievement Award during the event.
The 29th annual SAG Awards ceremony will be shown on Netflix’s YouTube channel. The 5 p.m. ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Century City.