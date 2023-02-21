fbpx Butler, Kotsur among Film Independent Spirit Awards presenters
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / The Industry / Butler, Kotsur among Film Independent Spirit Awards presenters

Butler, Kotsur among Film Independent Spirit Awards presenters

The Industry Feb 21, 2023
Film Independent Spirit Awards logo.
by
share with

Troy Kotsur, Austin Butler and Melanie Lynskey were among the presenters announced Tuesday for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony.

The Spirit Awards, honoring the best of independent film from the past year, will be returning to an in-person event, with the ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. March 4 in a tent on the beach in Santa Monica.

Also serving as presenters at the event will be Beatrice Granno, Sharon Horgan, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Haley Lu Richardson, Taylour Paige and Jenny Slate. Event co-chairs Chloé Zhao and Sian Heder will also be presenting.

The Spirit Awards ceremony will be hosted by comedian Hasan Minhaj.

More from The Industry

Film/Binge Feb 21, 2023
share with
Ensemble film cast nominees to present during SAG Awards by
Business Feb 20, 2023
share with
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ opens to $104 million by
The Industry Feb 20, 2023
share with
Firearm enhancement dropped against Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ case by
Los Angeles Feb 20, 2023
share with
Comedian Belzer dies at 78; actor Sizemore in critical condition by
LA County Feb 20, 2023
share with
Directors for ‘Everywhere All at Once’ win top award from DGA by
Los Angeles Feb 18, 2023
share with
Actress, Playboy Playmate Stella Stevens dies at age 84 by
More
Skip to content