Butler, Kotsur among Film Independent Spirit Awards presenters
Troy Kotsur, Austin Butler and Melanie Lynskey were among the presenters announced Tuesday for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony.
The Spirit Awards, honoring the best of independent film from the past year, will be returning to an in-person event, with the ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. March 4 in a tent on the beach in Santa Monica.
Also serving as presenters at the event will be Beatrice Granno, Sharon Horgan, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Haley Lu Richardson, Taylour Paige and Jenny Slate. Event co-chairs Chloé Zhao and Sian Heder will also be presenting.
The Spirit Awards ceremony will be hosted by comedian Hasan Minhaj.