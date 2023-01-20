Suspect in killing Moreno Valley boy during holdup pleads not guilty

Terrence Young. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department

A 19-year-old man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder and other offenses.

Terrence Vincent Young of Moreno Valley was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.

In addition to murder, Young is charged with a special-circumstance allegation of killing during the commission of a robbery, along with sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations, for the alleged attack.

He was arraigned before Superior Court Judge Sean Crandell, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for March 17 at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

Young is being held without bail at the nearby Robert Presley Detention Center.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Ben Ramirez, the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the 14600 block of Cagney Court, near Cactus Avenue.

Ramirez said that patrol deputies were called to the location to investigate reports of a firearm assault and found the teenager suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but Shallowhorn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ramirez said the defendant fled. However, in the ensuing days, Central Homicide Unit detectives were able to gather sufficient evidence pointing to Young as the alleged assailant, and a warrant for his arrest was obtained and served in the city of Bellflower, where he was taken into custody without incident in the predawn hours of Dec 9.

It was unknown whether the defendant and victim knew one another.

Young has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.