Southland gasoline prices continue on upward trajectory

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the sixth time in the last seven days, increasing a half-cent to $4.519.

The average price is 1.6 cents more than one week ago and 8.3 cents higher than one month ago, but 15.3 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.975 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average gasoline price rose one cent to $4.449, its fifth increase in the last six days. It is 1.8 cents more than one week ago and 13.2 cents higher than one month ago, but 20.3 cents less than one year ago. The Orange County average price has dropped $2.01 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

“We are unfortunately heading toward the time of year when California drivers start to see rapid price increases due to refinery maintenance season and the ramp-up to producing the more expensive ‘summer blend’ of gasoline, which is required to be sold starting April 1, but usually arrives in gas stations well before that,” Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, said in a statement.

“Hopefully there will be at least a few weeks of price stability before that happens.”

The national average price rose for the 10th consecutive day following a five-day streak of decreases, increasing 1.3 cents to $3.405. It has risen 13.8 cents over the past 10 days, including 1.3 cents on Friday.

The national average price is 11.1 cents more than one week ago, 29.7 cents more than one month ago and 7.9 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.611 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.