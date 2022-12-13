fbpx Man charged with gunning down Moreno Valley teen during robbery
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Riverside County / Man charged with gunning down Moreno Valley teen during robbery

Man charged with gunning down Moreno Valley teen during robbery

Riverside County Dec 13, 2022
Terrence Young. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A young man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and other offenses.

Terrence Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley was arrested last week following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.

In addition to murder, Young is charged with a special circumstance allegation of killing during the commission of a robbery, as well as gun and great bodily injury allegations, for the alleged Dec. 6 attack.

The defendant, who is being held without bail at the Robert Presley Jail, was slated to make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Ben Ramirez, the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the 14600 block of Cagney Court, near Cactus Avenue.

Ramirez said patrol deputies were called to the location to investigate reports of a firearm assault and found the teenager suffering from several gunshot wounds. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but Shallowhorn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ramirez said the defendant fled. However, in the ensuing days, Central Homicide Unit detectives were able to gather sufficient evidence pointing to Young as the alleged assailant, and a warrant for his arrest was obtained and served in the city of Bellflower, where he was taken into custody without incident in the predawn hours Friday.

It was unknown whether the defendant and victim knew one another.

Young has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

More from Riverside County

Crime Dec 13, 2022
share with
Man accused of inappropriate relationship with girl, 15, to stand trial by
Business Dec 13, 2022
share with
Unclaimed property tax refunds deposited into county general fund by
Business Dec 13, 2022
share with
Report: Rental, other costs rise in Riverside by
Politics Dec 13, 2022
share with
Board chair presides over final meeting before exiting county service by
Community Dec 13, 2022
share with
Speakers series to feature Wayne Gretzky, Emmitt Smith, Sugar Ray Leonard by
Community Dec 12, 2022
share with
Late, legendary drag queen, queer activist receives star in Palm Springs by
More
Skip to content