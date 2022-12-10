fbpx Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing teen in Moreno Valley
Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing teen in Moreno Valley

Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing teen in Moreno Valley

Riverside County Dec 10, 2022
Terrence Young. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department
by
A young man suspected of shooting to death a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder.

Terrance Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the fatal shooting on Tuesday.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The shooting attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cagney Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Ben Ramirez said patrol deputies were called to the location to investigate reports of a firearm assault and found the teenager suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ramirez said the suspect fled. However, in the ensuing days, Central Homicide Unit detectives were able to gather sufficient evidence pointing to Young as the alleged assailant, and a warrant for his arrest was obtained and served in the city of Bellflower, where he was taken into custody without incident in the predawn hours Friday.

A possible motive for the shooting was not disclosed.

Background information on the suspect was unavailable.

