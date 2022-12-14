Fun things to do this week: Dec. 16-22

The Long Beach Nutcracker. | Photo by Katie Ging, courtesy of Long Beach Ballet

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear, or so an elf told me. Even if you don’t celebrate Christmas, music can brighten all our dark winter nights. Check out a posada, a Broadway show, or a sing-along for a merry time. Read on for more events happening in Southern California this week.

Dec. 16

La Gran Posada

Fox Theater Pomona | 301 S. Garey Ave., Pomona, California 91766 | Dec. 16 | foxpomona.com

Doors open at 5 p.m. with a mercadito, followed by the reenactments of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem featuring traditional Mexican sons, folkloric dancers, mariachi and costumes. La fiesta continues after the show at this free community event.

The Long Beach Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Terrace Theater at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center | 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802 | Dec. 16-18 | longbeachnutcracker.com

This production boasts a full symphony orchestra, a flying sleigh, a real live horse, on-stage pyrotechnics, and a cast of over 250. Former Disney designers Elliot Hessayon and Scott Schaffer created the enchanting scenery, Australian artist Adrian Clark designed the detailed costumes, and renowned magician Franz Harary created the special effects.

Best Hits And Christmas Favorites Performed By Vitamin String Quartet

Immanuel Presbyterian Church | 3300 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90010 | Dec. 16-17 | feverup.com

The group behind the music on Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” Vitamin String Quartet, has created a tentative program that includes the Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Queen, Post Malone and traditional carols.

Candlelight concert. | Photo courtesy of Feverup

Las Posadas At Olvera Street

Olvera Street | 845 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Dec. 16-24 | olveraevents.com

The crown and shepherds are led by the angel on a candle-lit procession to ask for shelter at a business on Olvera Street in this reenactment of Mary and Joseph’s travels to Bethlehem. Visitors will receive a cup of champurrado and pan dulce at the end of the procession. There will also be nightly piñatas for kids and live music to accompany the traditional Christmas songs in Spanish.

The Broadway Hollywood Holiday Songbook

Samueli Theater | 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Dec. 16-17 | scfta.org

Aaron Lazar and Kerry O’Malley sing holiday songs from Broadway shows and films.

(Left to right) Aaron Lazar and Kerry O’Malley. | Photos courtesy of the artists and Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Holiday Pops With The Manhattan Transfer

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall | 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Dec. 16-17 | pacificsymphony.org

The Manhattan Transfer, a jazz vocal group, sings holiday classics like “Let It Snow,” “Happy Holidays,” and “Christmas Time Is Here.” Pacific Symphony opens the show with tunes like “Sleigh Ride” and look out for a visit from Santa. Wear your ugly Christmas sweater for a chance to win two tickets to an upcoming concert.

National Geographic Live: Cosmic Adventures

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage | 1310 11th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | Dec. 16 | broadstage.org

Discover the marvels of our cosmic backyard through the eyes of the robotic spacecraft sent out to explore it. Aerospace engineer Tracy Drain works at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to develop, test, and operate the complex machines that uncover some of the countless mysteries within and beyond our solar system. Join her for stories of engineering challenges and scientific discoveries from the Juno mission to Jupiter, a behind-the-scenes account of the Kepler mission to find planets beyond our solar system, and a peek into the Psyche mission to one of the largest objects in the asteroid belt.

Tracy Drain. | Photo by Ryan Lannom

Kwanzaa Night Market

Ivy Station | 8840 National Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232 | Dec. 16 | instagram.com/p/CmFOvdsSgur/

Former Culver City Mayor Daniel Lee has invited Black vendors from around Southern California to sell their goods in a festive environment that includes food trucks, entertainment from Eric Gray and jazz musicians, libations from Inglewood-based and Black-owned brewery Crowns & Hops

Baldwin Park Posada

Cesar E. Chavez Amphitheater | 4100 Baldwin Park Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706 | Dec. 16 | baldwinpark.com

Festivities will start with mass at Baptist Catholic Church at 6:30 p.m. but if you’re skipping that then meet at Morgan Park at 8 p.m for festivities that will include candy bags, live entertainment, free tamales, buñuelos, ponche and a piñata raffle.

Taiwan Good Food Day

Pearl Plaza | 18888 Labin Court, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 | Dec. 16-18 | eventbrite.com

Enjoy free samples of Taiwanese food like pineapple cake, nougat, fried noodles, drip coffee and more, from 1-6 p.m.

LA Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Royce Hall, UCLA | 10745 Dickson Court, Los Angeles, CA 90095 | Dec. 16-18 | losangelesballet.org

The holiday classic gets a twist in this production set in 1912 Los Angeles. Journey with young Clara and her beloved Nutcracker as they battle a most memorable Mouse King, encounter dancing Snowflakes and travel to the Palace of the Dolls, all while finding scenes of Southern California throughout the two acts.

Kate Inoe and Santiago Paniaqua in the Los Angeles Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” | Photo by Reed Hutchinson for Los Angeles Ballet

Dec. 17

A Motown Holiday

Alex Theatre | 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, CA 91203 | Dec. 17-18 | gmcla.org

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles pays tribute to Motown music, both its chart toppers and holiday songs. The program includes music from The Temptations, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and many more.

Kuumba Kwanzaa Celebration

California African American Museum | California African American Museum | Dec. 17 | caamuseum.org

The California African American Museum celebrates Kuumba, the Kwanzaa principle of creativity, with storytelling, songs, and puppetry during an enthralling story time. Artists from the nonprofit Able ARTS Work will host a zine workshop.

Teddy Bear Tea

The Langham | 1401 S. Oak Knoll Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Dec. 17-24 | langhamhotels.com

This special Teddy Bear Tea for kids and adults alike features a seasonal afternoon tea with sandwiches, scones, sweet treats and a visit from Santa. Each child will be given a teddy bear to take home.

Symphonies For Youth: Dudamel Conducts The Nutcracker

Walt Disney Concert Hall | 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Dec. 17 | laphil.com

Gustavo Dudamel hosts and conducts this special 45-minute concert designed for ages 5 to 11 featuring the drama and many musical colors of Tchaikovsky’s holiday favorite. Plus, enjoy a pre-concert art activity with your family, starting at 10 a.m.

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall – ‘A Christmas Wish’

Broadstage | 1310 11th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | Dec. 17 | broadstage.org

Heat up the holidays with an evening of Christmas classics, Brazilian jazz, American standards, and a few classic Tijuana Brass songs performed by legendary trumpeter, composer, and producer Herb Alpert and his musical partner and wife, Grammy Award-winning vocalist Lani Hall.

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall. | Photo by Dewey Nicks

Festival Of Carols

Walt Disney Concert Hall | 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Dec. 17 | lamasterchorale.org

Usher in the holidays with traditional Christmas carols and festive folksongs from around the world. Joining the Master Chorale for this holiday favorite is special guest Jonathan Antoine, who earned international acclaim after his appearance on “Britain’s Got Talent” and became the world’s most viewed television audition of any performer in history.

Yuletide Cinemaland: ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol

Heritage Square Museum | 3545 Pasadena Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031 | Dec. 17 | streetfoodcinema.com

Sir Michael Caine (Ebenezer Scrooge) is joined by the whole Muppet gang in recreating Charles Dickens’ classic tale. Don’t miss out on Victorian holiday home tours, bars with specialty drinks, snow dancing, live piano sing-alongs, vendors, food trucks, holiday lights and Santa.

Gingerbread Decorating Package

Mt. Lowe Brewing | 150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006 | Dec. 17 | mtlowebrewing.square.site

How confident are you that you can decorate an award-winning gingerbread house? Test those skills in this timed contest: the winner gets a $100 gift card. Ticket price includes two regular pints.

Dec. 18

‘Tis The Season!’

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Dec. 18-19 | scfta.org

Pacific Chorale performs a selection of holiday classicals and some fun surprises.

Long Beach Antique Market

Long Beach Veterans Stadium | 4901 E. Conant St., Long Beach, CA 90808 | Dec. 18 | longbeachantiquemarket.com

Find a new treasure from over 800 vendors selling collectibles, home decor, vintage clothing, jewelry, food and beer.

‘The Nutcracker’ With Dudamel: Tchaikovsky & Ellington

Walt Disney Concert Hall | 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Dec. 18 | laphil.com

Conductor Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil through Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece, “The Nutcracker.” Dudamel will also lead Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington’s reimagination of the holiday classic.

Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides

Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Dec. 18 | cityofmonrovia.org

Horse-drawn carriage rides are offered in Old Town Monrovia from 3-6 p.m. Rides are $5 per person or free for every $20 spent in Old Town on the same day.

Munchies Block Party: World’s First Cannabis & Food Fair

1908 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033 | Dec. 18 | eventbrite.com

Vendors will be selling cannabis, food (including vegan options), drinks and there will be music, live TV sports, and a lounge.

Yuletide Cinemaland: ‘A Christmas Story’

Heritage Square Museum | 3545 Pasadena Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031 | Dec. 18 | streetfoodcinema.com

Ralphie tries to get that Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun from Santa. Don’t miss out on Victorian holiday home tours, bars with specialty drinks, snow dancing, live piano sing-alongs, vendors, food trucks, holiday lights and Santa.

Dec. 19

Carols On The Plaza

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012 | lamasterchorale.org

Kiki & David Gindler Artistic Director Grant Gershon leads 20 singers from the Chorale and the audience in an evening of holiday songs—”Deck the Halls,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Joy to the World” and more. Song booklets provided. This is a free event.

‘Messiah’ Sing-Along

Walt Disney Concert Hall | 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012 | Dec. 19 | lamasterchorale.org

Everyone, from the classically-trained soprano to the spirited singer in the shower, is invited to join this holiday sing-along tradition.

Yuletide Cinemaland: ‘Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas’

Heritage Square Museum | 3545 Pasadena Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031 | Dec. 19 | streetfoodcinema.com

Watch the Grinch’s heart grow three sizes when he returns Christmas to Whoville. Don’t miss out on Victorian holiday home tours, bars with specialty drinks, snow dancing, live piano sing-alongs, vendors, food trucks, holiday lights and Santa.

Dec. 20

Alton Brown LIVE Beyond The Eats – The Holiday Variant

Segerstrom Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Dec. 20 | scfta.org

Alton Brown says fans can expect “more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of seasonal spices. Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV.” The Food Network star and author has a knack for mixing science, music and food into two entertaining hours.

Alton Brown. | Photo courtesy of Alton Brown and Segerstrom Center for the Arts

‘Home Alone’ In Concert

Walt Disney Concert Hall | 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Dec. 20-22 | laphil.com

Conductor David Newman leads the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and Angeles Chorale in this performance of John Williams’ score of “Home Alone,” which will be screened in time with the performance.

Holiday Organ Spectacular

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall | 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Dec. 20 | pacificsymphony.org

Organist Todd Wilson and the Pacific Symphony perform traditional carols like “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and Handel’s “Hallelujah.”

‘Latina Christmas Special’

A Noise Within | 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 | Dec. 20 | anoisewithin.org

You thought your holidays with the family were dramatic? Try these three hilarious, touching and surprisingly personal Christmas stories of holidays past told by three acclaimed Latina comedians. When these three sassy BFFs get together, they down plenty of tequila and dish about everything from moms to cucarachas (cockroaches) to Farrah Fawcett, and share their funny and intimate stories of childhood Christmas “dramas” that make them uniquely American, undoubtedly Latina and, most of all, friends.

Maria Russell, Diana Yanez and Sandra Valls in “Latina Christmas Special.” | Photo by Xavi Moreno

Yuletide Cinemaland: ‘Home Alone’

Heritage Square Museum | 3545 Pasadena Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031 | Dec. 20 | streetfoodcinema.com

Watch how a careless family forgets their youngest member as they set off for a Christmas vacation. Don’t miss out on Victorian holiday home tours, bars with specialty drinks, snow dancing, live piano sing-alongs, vendors, food trucks, holiday lights and Santa.

Dec. 21

Yuletide Cinemaland: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Heritage Square Museum | 3545 Pasadena Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031 | Dec. 21 | streetfoodcinema.com

The King of Halloween Town — which also has a mayor somehow — discovers Christmas, has Santa abducted and nearly ruins Christmas for everyone. Don’t miss out on Victorian holiday home tours, bars with specialty drinks, snow dancing, live piano sing-alongs, vendors, food trucks, holiday lights and Santa.

‘BOTH: A Hard Day’s Silent Night’

Broad Stage | 1310 11th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | Dec. 21 | openfist.secure.force.com

Celebrate the holidays with “Both: A Hard Day’s Silent Night,” Open Fist Theatre Company’s annual holiday charity concert. A choir and a live band tell the Christmas story through effervescent Gospel arrangements of Beatles songs. Proceeds benefit Heart of Los Angeles, giving underserved kids an equal chance to succeed through a comprehensive array of after-school academic, arts, athletics and wellness programs.

Melodia Mariposa

Altadena Town & Country Club | 2290 Country Club Drive, Altadena, CA 91001 | Dec. 21 | melodiamariposa.org

The program includes Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” and Tchaikovsky’s “Trepak” from “The Nutcracker.” The orchestra and soloists will be led by three-time Tony Awards nominee conductor and orchestrator Larry Blank. The evening will open with a pre-concert reception of light refreshments and a no-host bar.

(Left to right) Irina Voloshina, Larry Blank, Lisa Vroman, Michele Zukofsky. | Photo courtesy of Melodia Mariposa

Lola Boutée Presents TRiPTease Burlesque

TRIP Santa Monica | 2101 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405 l Dec. 21 l eventbrite.com

Lower your inhibitions and see what’s hot at LA’s longest running weekly burlesque and variety show. Every Wednesday features a fresh new lineup of talent hosted by the original dame herself, Lola Boutée.

Dec. 22

Nochebuena: Christmas Eve In Mexico

Musco Center for the Arts | 415 N. Glassell St., Orange, CA 92866 | Dec. 22 | muscocenter.org

Featuring Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar, this concert showcases traditional Mexican celebrations during Christmas Eve.

Queen Mary Tours

Queen Mary | 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach, CA 90802 | Dec. 22-Jan. 15 | longbeach.gov

Open for the first time since March 2020, the RMS Queen Mary is welcoming back visitors with a one-hour, guided tour with a historical docent that includes the ship’s Promenade Deck and scenic views of the Downtown shoreline, a walk through the Promenade Shops, Observation Bar, Queen Salon and Royal Salon, among other areas. On the tour visitors will learn about the ship’s history – including its haunted history – and will also watch a short video inside Heritage Hall featuring the critical repair work conducted to the ship throughout 2022.

Ricky Martin’s Birthday Tribute

The Mixx | 443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Dec. 22 | eventbrite.com

From “Súbete a Mi Moto” to “La Copa de la Vida” and “Vente Pa’ Ca,” dance and sing along to Ricky Martin’s greatest hits from his time in Menudo to his uber successful solo career.

Gabriel Iglesias

Ontario Improv | 4555 Mills Circle, Ontario, CA 91764 | Dec. 22-23 | improv.com

Comedian “Fluffy,” star and executive producer of Netflix’s “Mr. Iglesias,” brings his stand-up routine to Ontario.

Yuletide Cinemaland: ‘Love Actually’

Heritage Square Museum | 3545 Pasadena Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031 | Dec. 22 | streetfoodcinema.com

Some very dysfunctional couples celebrate Christmas. Don’t miss out on Victorian holiday home tours, bars with specialty drinks, snow dancing, live piano sing-alongs, vendors, food trucks, holiday lights and Santa.

Ongoing

Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland 2022

31 LA County parks | Through Dec. 17 | parks.lacounty.gov/winterpad

Hosted by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Parks After Dark returns for the winter season with snow, sports, exercise classes, dancing, healthy cooking classes, movies in the park, concerts, computer courses, crafts, hot cocoa, snacks, photo opportunities, carnival games and more.

American Ballet Theatre’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Segerstrom Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through Dec. 18 | scfta.org

Choreographed by Alexei Ratmansky with sets and costumes from Tony Award-winner Richard Hudson and Tchaikovsky’s score played by Pacific Symphony, American Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” is just what you need to get into the holiday spirit.

American Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” Snowflakes. | Photo by Gene Schiavone

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival: Winter Fantasy

Sawdust Art Festival | 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 | Through Dec. 18 | sawdustartfestival.org

Shop handcrafted gifts by 165 artists in a winter wonderland decorated with thousands of lights and featuring three stages with live music, community performances, carolers, puppeteers, art classes and daily visits from Santa.

‘Annie’

Dolby Theatre | 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through Dec. 18 | broadwayinhollywood.com

It’s a hard knock life but Little Orphan Annie reminds us that the sun will come out tomorrow. The Tony Award-winning musical with its optimistic message is perfect for the holiday season.

Ellie Pulsifer and Christopher Swan in the 2022 company of “Annie.” | Photos by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

‘Present Past’ Film Series

Academy Museum | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through Dec. 19 | academymuseum.org

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will launch its first-ever celebration of newly preserved and restored films—spanning 1916 to 1998—from the Academy Film Archive as well as from archives, studios, distributors, foundations, and independent filmmakers from around the globe. Each restoration in “Present Past” will be celebrating its Los Angeles, North American, or world premiere screening with a dynamic array of filmmakers, subjects, archivists, and preservationists appearing in person to discuss their work.

‘A Christmas Carol’

A Noise Within | 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 | Through Dec. 23 | anoisewithin.org

Acclaimed for its innovative staging, whimsical costumes, original music and boundless good cheer, the festive, musically merry stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol returns to A Noise Within this holiday season.

The ensemble cast of ‘Christmas Carol’ at A Noise Within. | Photo by Craig Schwartz

Christmas On The Farm

Underwood Family Farms | 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark, CA 93021 | Through Dec. 24 | underwoodfamilyfarms.com

Get out of the city and visit the farm for holiday photo ops, tractor-drawn wagon rides, an animal center, combine and harvester slides, fields for picking, animal shows and reindeer. There will also be crafts, duck racing, elf training, sleigh rides, and much more.

‘Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation’

Kirk Douglas Theatre | 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through Dec. 30 | winniethepoohshow.com

The Hundred Acre Wood and its inhabitants have come to life as beautiful life-sized puppets that will enchant you with beloved songs like “Winnie the Pooh” and “The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers” in an all new adventure.

Holiday Road

King Gillette Ranch | 26800 W. Mulholland Highway, Calabasas, CA 91302 | Through Dec. 30 | holidayroadusa.com

Be mesmerized by thousands of Christmas lights and “larger than life” holiday-themed installations on the immersive walking trail, Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves. If you get tired, recharge with a bite from one of the food trucks at the event and keep warm with a seasonal cocktail.

‘Shambles’

The Actors’ Gang at The Ivy Substation | 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through Dec. 31 | theactorsgang.com

Blurring the lines between audience and performers, this immersive experience drops theater goers into a ‘60s NASA holiday party complete with alien abductions, ugly Christmas sweaters and free-flowing champagne, as theatergoers meander through curated rooms of wonder. Cirque du Soleil’s Stefan Haves stages a joyful celebration of comedy, acrobatic beauty, and eccentric song and dance numbers.

Holiday Wonderland At Grand Central Market

Grand Central Market | 317 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Through Dec. 31 | grandcentralmarket.com

Aside from great food, you’ll find Santa, holiday shopping and workshops, music and special events for which you’ll need to register.

Holiday Ice Rink At Pershing Square

Pershing Square | 532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Through Jan. 1 | holidayicerinkdowntownla.com

Back after a two-year hiatus, the Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square is the city’s largest outdoor rink at 7,200 square feet. General admission to the rink, including skate rental, is $20, locker rental is $5, and skate helpers are $6.

Sparkle DTLA

The Bloc | 700 Flower St., Los Angeles, CA 90017 | Through Jan. 1 | theblocla.com

Enjoy 18 million colored lights synchronized to holiday music as you grab dinner or get some shopping done at The Bloc. Light shows are scheduled for every hour from 5-9 p.m.

The Empire Strips Back – the Unauthorized Star Wars™ Burlesque Parody

Montalbán Theatre | 1615 Vine St., Hollywood CA 90028 | Through Jan. 1 | empirestripsback.com

Combining striptease, song and dance, troupe routines and plenty of humor, audiences are transported into the world of burlesque to witness a menacing troop of seriously sexy Stormtroopers, a dangerously seductive Boba Fett, tantalizing Twi’leks, a delightfully lukewarm Taun Taun, a lady-like Skywalker, and of course, scantily clad and daring Droids. Even Darth Vader will explore her feminine side with a fantastical twist.

Isa Musni in “The Empire Strips Back” in San Francisco. | Photo by Kevin Berne

The Science Of Gingerbread Exhibit & Winter Wonderland

Discovery Cube LA or OC | 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342 | 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana, CA 92705 | Through Jan. 1 | discoverycube.org

Registration is now open for Southern California’s largest gingerbread competition. Drop off your creation at either Discovery Cube location from Nov. 19 to Dec. 4. Visitors will have until Jan. 1 to experience the winter wonderland featuring a gingerbread village with all the competition entries, cookie decorating, story-time, holiday lights and sounds, and Santa.

‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Jan. 1 | centertheatregroup.org

Featuring Grammy winning songs and Tony winning moves, “Ain’t Too Proud” follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The National Touring Company of “Ain’t Too Proud,” playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre December 13, 2022 through January 1, 2023. | Photo by Emilio Madrid

Newport Christmas Parade

Newport Beach | 309 Palm St., Newport Beach, CA 92661 | Through Jan. 2 | christmasparadeboats.com

Hundreds of ships of all sizes are extravagantly decorated with lights and special effects. Bayfront homes also participate in their own light competition.

Holiday Light Festival

Griffith Park & Southern Railroad | 4400 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Through Jan. 6 | griffithparktrainrides.com

Hop on the train to travel around a festively decorated Griffith Park. In addition to the festive scenes and thousands of lights, there will be a gift kiosk and three open-air photo booths.

Lightscape

LA County Arboretum and Botanic Garden | 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007 | Through Jan. 8 | arboretum.org

The popular light display is back with 15 displays (including the very instagramable Winter Cathedral) and the U.S. premiere of three installations: Will-o’-the-wisp, Whole Hole and the biggest Laser Garden.

Laser display at Lightscape. | Photo courtesy of Sony Music

‘(Re)Inventing The Americas: Repeat. Erase, Construct’

The Getty | 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Jan. 8 | getty.edu

Challenging European interpretations and often racist versions of history, “(Re)Inventing the Americas: Repeat. Erase, Construct” analyzes the creation of the mythologies that arose during the conquest and exploration of the Americas and reveals the influence that those myths and visions have had on defining the two continents. The exhibition will feature a collaboration with Denilson Baniwa, a contemporary artist from the Brazilian Amazon region who will generate different artistic interventions throughout the show.

Christmas Nights

123 Farm | 10600 Highland Springs Ave., Cherry Valley, CA 92223 | Through Jan. 8 | 123farm.com

The festival includes festive foods and drinks (including a lavender-infused hot cocoa), horse-drawn carriage tours, a life-size gingerbread house, s’mores pits, a Christmas village, Santa and a display of over one million lights.

Holidays At The Disneyland Resort

Disneyland and California Adventure | Through Jan. 8 | disneyland.disney.go.com

The happiest place on earth is ready for the holidays with new tasty treats and drinks, performances highlighting different cultural celebrations for the holidays, World of Color – Season of Light at DCA, holiday decorations all throughout the park including at select attractions, a Christmas parade and fireworks show, and don’t forget snow.

Knott’s Merry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm | 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620 | Through Jan. 8 | knotts.com

Knott’s Merry Farm has transformed into a winter wonderland with holiday decorations, lights and snowflakes. Guests can enjoy Home for the Holidays, a musical show featuring holiday songs, an ice show starring Snoopy and the Peanuts, seasonal foods, the Christmas Crafts Village, a nightly tree lighting ceremony, and more.

Enchanted Forest Of Light

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Jan. 8 | descansogardens.org

Enchanted Forest of Light is an interactive, nighttime experience featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences. Popular returning favorites include an entire town of magical “stained glass” creations built in the Rose Garden by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin; sparkling geometric installations from HYBYCOZO on the Main Lawn; Flower Power on the Promenade; and exquisite lighting effects in the Ancient Forest.

Hybycozo installation for Enchanted Forest of Light on the Main Lawn of Descanso Gardens. | Photo by © Jake Fabricius

LA Kings Holiday Ice

L.A. Live | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Jan. 8 | lakingsholidayice.com

Ice skate in front of Crypto.com Arena this holiday season.

‘Music Inspired Art Exhibition’

Malibu City Gallery | 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265 | Through Jan. 13 | malibuartscommission.org

Presented by the Malibu Art Commission, “Music Inspired Art Exhibition” features photography, fine art, and three-dimensional work inspired by music.

‘Anatomy Of Gray’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Jan. 21 | openfist.org

Set at the end of the 19th century in the small town of Gray, Indiana, “The Wizard of Oz” meets “Our Town” in “Anatomy of Gray,” a funny and touching “children’s story for adults.” Following the death of her father, 15-year-old June prays for a “healer” so no one in town will ever have to suffer again. When a man literally blows into town in a hot air balloon, she thinks her prayer has been answered. At first, the new doctor cures anything and everything; but soon his presence leads to a clash between faith and science.

LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow

LA Zoo | 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Through Jan. 22 | lazoo.org

The LA Zoo turns into a nighttime wonderland with lantern sculptures of animals throughout the zoo.

‘PRESSURE: James Cameron into the Abyss’

National History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Feb. 20 | nhm.org

Go on a journey to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean through a multimedia experience of “Titanic” and “Avatar” director James Cameron’s dive. The 12-ton, 24-foot-tall submersible explorer that Cameron piloted on his 2012 record-breaking, solo dive to the Mariana Trench will be on display. The display provides insights into the logistics—and challenges—that go into planning an expedition seven miles below the surface where water pressure is about 1,000 times standard atmospheric pressure at sea level, and temperatures are just a few degrees above freezing.

Photo from James Cameron’s dive to the Mariana Trench which is highlighted in “PRESSURE: James Cameron into the Abyss.” | Photo by Mark Thiessen/National Geographic

‘Open Flowers Bear Fruit’

USC Pacific Asia Museum | 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through March 12 | pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

“Open Flowers Bear Fruit” features 10 photographs from Stephanie Shih’s ongoing series Asian American Still Life. Through her references to 17th-century Dutch still life paintings, Shih’s photographs challenge viewers to consider the complexity of the Asian American experience as it has manifested in the foods we eat and the things that remind us of home.

‘Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts’

The Huntington MaryLou and George Boone Gallery | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through March 27 | huntington.org

Organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Wallace Collection in London in association with The Huntington, the exhibition explores the early inspirations behind Disney Studios’ creations, examining Walt Disney’s fascination with European art and the use of French motifs in Disney films and theme parks.

Attributed to Etienne-Maurice Falconet (French, 1716–1791), Sèvres Manufactory (French, founded 1740), Tower vase with cover (vase en tour), ca. 1762. Soft-paste porcelain, overglaze pink and blue ground colors, polychrome enamel decoration, and gilding, 20 1/2 x 9 x 9 in. (52.1 x 22.9 x 22.9 cm). The Arabella D. Huntington Memorial Art Collection. |The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

‘Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898–1971’

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through April 9 | regenerationblackcinema.org

The exhibition explores the achievements and challenges of Black filmmakers in the US in both independent production and the studio system—in front of the camera and behind it—from cinema’s infancy in the 1890s to the early 1970s. A survey of the films and filmmakers explored in the exhibition will be shown until Sept. 29 and will feature more than 20 screenings. The Regeneration Summit, Feb. 3–5, 2023, will be a two-day celebration of Black cinema featuring artists, scholars, and filmmakers participating in conversations, workshops, and activations throughout the museum.