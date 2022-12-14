Fun things to do this week: Dec. 16-22
The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear, or so an elf told me. Even if you don’t celebrate Christmas, music can brighten all our dark winter nights. Check out a posada, a Broadway show, or a sing-along for a merry time. Read on for more events happening in Southern California this week.
Dec. 16
La Gran Posada
Fox Theater Pomona | 301 S. Garey Ave., Pomona, California 91766 | Dec. 16 | foxpomona.com
Doors open at 5 p.m. with a mercadito, followed by the reenactments of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem featuring traditional Mexican sons, folkloric dancers, mariachi and costumes. La fiesta continues after the show at this free community event.
The Long Beach Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’
Terrace Theater at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center | 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802 | Dec. 16-18 | longbeachnutcracker.com
This production boasts a full symphony orchestra, a flying sleigh, a real live horse, on-stage pyrotechnics, and a cast of over 250. Former Disney designers Elliot Hessayon and Scott Schaffer created the enchanting scenery, Australian artist Adrian Clark designed the detailed costumes, and renowned magician Franz Harary created the special effects.
Best Hits And Christmas Favorites Performed By Vitamin String Quartet
Immanuel Presbyterian Church | 3300 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90010 | Dec. 16-17 | feverup.com
The group behind the music on Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” Vitamin String Quartet, has created a tentative program that includes the Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Queen, Post Malone and traditional carols.
Las Posadas At Olvera Street
Olvera Street | 845 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Dec. 16-24 | olveraevents.com
The crown and shepherds are led by the angel on a candle-lit procession to ask for shelter at a business on Olvera Street in this reenactment of Mary and Joseph’s travels to Bethlehem. Visitors will receive a cup of champurrado and pan dulce at the end of the procession. There will also be nightly piñatas for kids and live music to accompany the traditional Christmas songs in Spanish.
The Broadway Hollywood Holiday Songbook
Samueli Theater | 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Dec. 16-17 | scfta.org
Aaron Lazar and Kerry O’Malley sing holiday songs from Broadway shows and films.
Holiday Pops With The Manhattan Transfer
Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall | 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Dec. 16-17 | pacificsymphony.org
The Manhattan Transfer, a jazz vocal group, sings holiday classics like “Let It Snow,” “Happy Holidays,” and “Christmas Time Is Here.” Pacific Symphony opens the show with tunes like “Sleigh Ride” and look out for a visit from Santa. Wear your ugly Christmas sweater for a chance to win two tickets to an upcoming concert.
National Geographic Live: Cosmic Adventures
The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage | 1310 11th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | Dec. 16 | broadstage.org
Discover the marvels of our cosmic backyard through the eyes of the robotic spacecraft sent out to explore it. Aerospace engineer Tracy Drain works at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to develop, test, and operate the complex machines that uncover some of the countless mysteries within and beyond our solar system. Join her for stories of engineering challenges and scientific discoveries from the Juno mission to Jupiter, a behind-the-scenes account of the Kepler mission to find planets beyond our solar system, and a peek into the Psyche mission to one of the largest objects in the asteroid belt.
Kwanzaa Night Market
Ivy Station | 8840 National Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232 | Dec. 16 | instagram.com/p/CmFOvdsSgur/
Former Culver City Mayor Daniel Lee has invited Black vendors from around Southern California to sell their goods in a festive environment that includes food trucks, entertainment from Eric Gray and jazz musicians, libations from Inglewood-based and Black-owned brewery Crowns & Hops
Baldwin Park Posada
Cesar E. Chavez Amphitheater | 4100 Baldwin Park Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706 | Dec. 16 | baldwinpark.com
Festivities will start with mass at Baptist Catholic Church at 6:30 p.m. but if you’re skipping that then meet at Morgan Park at 8 p.m for festivities that will include candy bags, live entertainment, free tamales, buñuelos, ponche and a piñata raffle.
Taiwan Good Food Day
Pearl Plaza | 18888 Labin Court, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 | Dec. 16-18 | eventbrite.com
Enjoy free samples of Taiwanese food like pineapple cake, nougat, fried noodles, drip coffee and more, from 1-6 p.m.
LA Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’
Royce Hall, UCLA | 10745 Dickson Court, Los Angeles, CA 90095 | Dec. 16-18 | losangelesballet.org
The holiday classic gets a twist in this production set in 1912 Los Angeles. Journey with young Clara and her beloved Nutcracker as they battle a most memorable Mouse King, encounter dancing Snowflakes and travel to the Palace of the Dolls, all while finding scenes of Southern California throughout the two acts.
Dec. 17
A Motown Holiday
Alex Theatre | 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, CA 91203 | Dec. 17-18 | gmcla.org
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles pays tribute to Motown music, both its chart toppers and holiday songs. The program includes music from The Temptations, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and many more.
Kuumba Kwanzaa Celebration
California African American Museum | California African American Museum | Dec. 17 | caamuseum.org
The California African American Museum celebrates Kuumba, the Kwanzaa principle of creativity, with storytelling, songs, and puppetry during an enthralling story time. Artists from the nonprofit Able ARTS Work will host a zine workshop.
Teddy Bear Tea
The Langham | 1401 S. Oak Knoll Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Dec. 17-24 | langhamhotels.com
This special Teddy Bear Tea for kids and adults alike features a seasonal afternoon tea with sandwiches, scones, sweet treats and a visit from Santa. Each child will be given a teddy bear to take home.
Symphonies For Youth: Dudamel Conducts The Nutcracker
Walt Disney Concert Hall | 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Dec. 17 | laphil.com
Gustavo Dudamel hosts and conducts this special 45-minute concert designed for ages 5 to 11 featuring the drama and many musical colors of Tchaikovsky’s holiday favorite. Plus, enjoy a pre-concert art activity with your family, starting at 10 a.m.
Herb Alpert & Lani Hall – ‘A Christmas Wish’
Broadstage | 1310 11th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | Dec. 17 | broadstage.org
Heat up the holidays with an evening of Christmas classics, Brazilian jazz, American standards, and a few classic Tijuana Brass songs performed by legendary trumpeter, composer, and producer Herb Alpert and his musical partner and wife, Grammy Award-winning vocalist Lani Hall.
Festival Of Carols
Walt Disney Concert Hall | 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Dec. 17 | lamasterchorale.org
Usher in the holidays with traditional Christmas carols and festive folksongs from around the world. Joining the Master Chorale for this holiday favorite is special guest Jonathan Antoine, who earned international acclaim after his appearance on “Britain’s Got Talent” and became the world’s most viewed television audition of any performer in history.
Yuletide Cinemaland: ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol
Heritage Square Museum | 3545 Pasadena Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031 | Dec. 17 | streetfoodcinema.com
Sir Michael Caine (Ebenezer Scrooge) is joined by the whole Muppet gang in recreating Charles Dickens’ classic tale. Don’t miss out on Victorian holiday home tours, bars with specialty drinks, snow dancing, live piano sing-alongs, vendors, food trucks, holiday lights and Santa.
Gingerbread Decorating Package
Mt. Lowe Brewing | 150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006 | Dec. 17 | mtlowebrewing.square.site
How confident are you that you can decorate an award-winning gingerbread house? Test those skills in this timed contest: the winner gets a $100 gift card. Ticket price includes two regular pints.
Dec. 18
‘Tis The Season!’
Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Dec. 18-19 | scfta.org
Pacific Chorale performs a selection of holiday classicals and some fun surprises.
Long Beach Antique Market
Long Beach Veterans Stadium | 4901 E. Conant St., Long Beach, CA 90808 | Dec. 18 | longbeachantiquemarket.com
Find a new treasure from over 800 vendors selling collectibles, home decor, vintage clothing, jewelry, food and beer.
‘The Nutcracker’ With Dudamel: Tchaikovsky & Ellington
Walt Disney Concert Hall | 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Dec. 18 | laphil.com
Conductor Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil through Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece, “The Nutcracker.” Dudamel will also lead Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington’s reimagination of the holiday classic.
Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides
Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Dec. 18 | cityofmonrovia.org
Horse-drawn carriage rides are offered in Old Town Monrovia from 3-6 p.m. Rides are $5 per person or free for every $20 spent in Old Town on the same day.
Munchies Block Party: World’s First Cannabis & Food Fair
1908 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033 | Dec. 18 | eventbrite.com
Vendors will be selling cannabis, food (including vegan options), drinks and there will be music, live TV sports, and a lounge.
Yuletide Cinemaland: ‘A Christmas Story’
Heritage Square Museum | 3545 Pasadena Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031 | Dec. 18 | streetfoodcinema.com
Ralphie tries to get that Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun from Santa. Don’t miss out on Victorian holiday home tours, bars with specialty drinks, snow dancing, live piano sing-alongs, vendors, food trucks, holiday lights and Santa.
Dec. 19
Carols On The Plaza
Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012 | lamasterchorale.org
Kiki & David Gindler Artistic Director Grant Gershon leads 20 singers from the Chorale and the audience in an evening of holiday songs—”Deck the Halls,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Joy to the World” and more. Song booklets provided. This is a free event.
‘Messiah’ Sing-Along
Walt Disney Concert Hall | 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012 | Dec. 19 | lamasterchorale.org
Everyone, from the classically-trained soprano to the spirited singer in the shower, is invited to join this holiday sing-along tradition.
Yuletide Cinemaland: ‘Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas’
Heritage Square Museum | 3545 Pasadena Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031 | Dec. 19 | streetfoodcinema.com
Watch the Grinch’s heart grow three sizes when he returns Christmas to Whoville. Don’t miss out on Victorian holiday home tours, bars with specialty drinks, snow dancing, live piano sing-alongs, vendors, food trucks, holiday lights and Santa.
Dec. 20
Alton Brown LIVE Beyond The Eats – The Holiday Variant
Segerstrom Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Dec. 20 | scfta.org
Alton Brown says fans can expect “more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of seasonal spices. Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV.” The Food Network star and author has a knack for mixing science, music and food into two entertaining hours.
‘Home Alone’ In Concert
Walt Disney Concert Hall | 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Dec. 20-22 | laphil.com
Conductor David Newman leads the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and Angeles Chorale in this performance of John Williams’ score of “Home Alone,” which will be screened in time with the performance.
Holiday Organ Spectacular
Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall | 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Dec. 20 | pacificsymphony.org
Organist Todd Wilson and the Pacific Symphony perform traditional carols like “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and Handel’s “Hallelujah.”
‘Latina Christmas Special’
A Noise Within | 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 | Dec. 20 | anoisewithin.org
You thought your holidays with the family were dramatic? Try these three hilarious, touching and surprisingly personal Christmas stories of holidays past told by three acclaimed Latina comedians. When these three sassy BFFs get together, they down plenty of tequila and dish about everything from moms to cucarachas (cockroaches) to Farrah Fawcett, and share their funny and intimate stories of childhood Christmas “dramas” that make them uniquely American, undoubtedly Latina and, most of all, friends.
Yuletide Cinemaland: ‘Home Alone’
Heritage Square Museum | 3545 Pasadena Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031 | Dec. 20 | streetfoodcinema.com
Watch how a careless family forgets their youngest member as they set off for a Christmas vacation. Don’t miss out on Victorian holiday home tours, bars with specialty drinks, snow dancing, live piano sing-alongs, vendors, food trucks, holiday lights and Santa.
Dec. 21
Yuletide Cinemaland: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’
Heritage Square Museum | 3545 Pasadena Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031 | Dec. 21 | streetfoodcinema.com
The King of Halloween Town — which also has a mayor somehow — discovers Christmas, has Santa abducted and nearly ruins Christmas for everyone. Don’t miss out on Victorian holiday home tours, bars with specialty drinks, snow dancing, live piano sing-alongs, vendors, food trucks, holiday lights and Santa.
‘BOTH: A Hard Day’s Silent Night’
Broad Stage | 1310 11th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | Dec. 21 | openfist.secure.force.com
Celebrate the holidays with “Both: A Hard Day’s Silent Night,” Open Fist Theatre Company’s annual holiday charity concert. A choir and a live band tell the Christmas story through effervescent Gospel arrangements of Beatles songs. Proceeds benefit Heart of Los Angeles, giving underserved kids an equal chance to succeed through a comprehensive array of after-school academic, arts, athletics and wellness programs.
Melodia Mariposa
Altadena Town & Country Club | 2290 Country Club Drive, Altadena, CA 91001 | Dec. 21 | melodiamariposa.org
The program includes Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” and Tchaikovsky’s “Trepak” from “The Nutcracker.” The orchestra and soloists will be led by three-time Tony Awards nominee conductor and orchestrator Larry Blank. The evening will open with a pre-concert reception of light refreshments and a no-host bar.
Lola Boutée Presents TRiPTease Burlesque
TRIP Santa Monica | 2101 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405 l Dec. 21 l eventbrite.com
Lower your inhibitions and see what’s hot at LA’s longest running weekly burlesque and variety show. Every Wednesday features a fresh new lineup of talent hosted by the original dame herself, Lola Boutée.
Dec. 22
Nochebuena: Christmas Eve In Mexico
Musco Center for the Arts | 415 N. Glassell St., Orange, CA 92866 | Dec. 22 | muscocenter.org
Featuring Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar, this concert showcases traditional Mexican celebrations during Christmas Eve.
Queen Mary Tours
Queen Mary | 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach, CA 90802 | Dec. 22-Jan. 15 | longbeach.gov
Open for the first time since March 2020, the RMS Queen Mary is welcoming back visitors with a one-hour, guided tour with a historical docent that includes the ship’s Promenade Deck and scenic views of the Downtown shoreline, a walk through the Promenade Shops, Observation Bar, Queen Salon and Royal Salon, among other areas. On the tour visitors will learn about the ship’s history – including its haunted history – and will also watch a short video inside Heritage Hall featuring the critical repair work conducted to the ship throughout 2022.
Ricky Martin’s Birthday Tribute
The Mixx | 443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Dec. 22 | eventbrite.com
From “Súbete a Mi Moto” to “La Copa de la Vida” and “Vente Pa’ Ca,” dance and sing along to Ricky Martin’s greatest hits from his time in Menudo to his uber successful solo career.
Gabriel Iglesias
Ontario Improv | 4555 Mills Circle, Ontario, CA 91764 | Dec. 22-23 | improv.com
Comedian “Fluffy,” star and executive producer of Netflix’s “Mr. Iglesias,” brings his stand-up routine to Ontario.
Yuletide Cinemaland: ‘Love Actually’
Heritage Square Museum | 3545 Pasadena Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031 | Dec. 22 | streetfoodcinema.com
Some very dysfunctional couples celebrate Christmas. Don’t miss out on Victorian holiday home tours, bars with specialty drinks, snow dancing, live piano sing-alongs, vendors, food trucks, holiday lights and Santa.
Ongoing
Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland 2022
31 LA County parks | Through Dec. 17 | parks.lacounty.gov/winterpad
Hosted by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, Parks After Dark returns for the winter season with snow, sports, exercise classes, dancing, healthy cooking classes, movies in the park, concerts, computer courses, crafts, hot cocoa, snacks, photo opportunities, carnival games and more.
American Ballet Theatre’s ‘The Nutcracker’
Segerstrom Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through Dec. 18 | scfta.org
Choreographed by Alexei Ratmansky with sets and costumes from Tony Award-winner Richard Hudson and Tchaikovsky’s score played by Pacific Symphony, American Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” is just what you need to get into the holiday spirit.
Sawdust Art & Craft Festival: Winter Fantasy
Sawdust Art Festival | 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 | Through Dec. 18 | sawdustartfestival.org
Shop handcrafted gifts by 165 artists in a winter wonderland decorated with thousands of lights and featuring three stages with live music, community performances, carolers, puppeteers, art classes and daily visits from Santa.
‘Annie’
Dolby Theatre | 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through Dec. 18 | broadwayinhollywood.com
It’s a hard knock life but Little Orphan Annie reminds us that the sun will come out tomorrow. The Tony Award-winning musical with its optimistic message is perfect for the holiday season.
‘Present Past’ Film Series
Academy Museum | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through Dec. 19 | academymuseum.org
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will launch its first-ever celebration of newly preserved and restored films—spanning 1916 to 1998—from the Academy Film Archive as well as from archives, studios, distributors, foundations, and independent filmmakers from around the globe. Each restoration in “Present Past” will be celebrating its Los Angeles, North American, or world premiere screening with a dynamic array of filmmakers, subjects, archivists, and preservationists appearing in person to discuss their work.
‘A Christmas Carol’
A Noise Within | 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 | Through Dec. 23 | anoisewithin.org
Acclaimed for its innovative staging, whimsical costumes, original music and boundless good cheer, the festive, musically merry stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol returns to A Noise Within this holiday season.
Christmas On The Farm
Underwood Family Farms | 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark, CA 93021 | Through Dec. 24 | underwoodfamilyfarms.com
Get out of the city and visit the farm for holiday photo ops, tractor-drawn wagon rides, an animal center, combine and harvester slides, fields for picking, animal shows and reindeer. There will also be crafts, duck racing, elf training, sleigh rides, and much more.
‘Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation’
Kirk Douglas Theatre | 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through Dec. 30 | winniethepoohshow.com
The Hundred Acre Wood and its inhabitants have come to life as beautiful life-sized puppets that will enchant you with beloved songs like “Winnie the Pooh” and “The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers” in an all new adventure.
Holiday Road
King Gillette Ranch | 26800 W. Mulholland Highway, Calabasas, CA 91302 | Through Dec. 30 | holidayroadusa.com
Be mesmerized by thousands of Christmas lights and “larger than life” holiday-themed installations on the immersive walking trail, Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves. If you get tired, recharge with a bite from one of the food trucks at the event and keep warm with a seasonal cocktail.
‘Shambles’
The Actors’ Gang at The Ivy Substation | 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through Dec. 31 | theactorsgang.com
Blurring the lines between audience and performers, this immersive experience drops theater goers into a ‘60s NASA holiday party complete with alien abductions, ugly Christmas sweaters and free-flowing champagne, as theatergoers meander through curated rooms of wonder. Cirque du Soleil’s Stefan Haves stages a joyful celebration of comedy, acrobatic beauty, and eccentric song and dance numbers.
Holiday Wonderland At Grand Central Market
Grand Central Market | 317 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Through Dec. 31 | grandcentralmarket.com
Aside from great food, you’ll find Santa, holiday shopping and workshops, music and special events for which you’ll need to register.
Holiday Ice Rink At Pershing Square
Pershing Square | 532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Through Jan. 1 | holidayicerinkdowntownla.com
Back after a two-year hiatus, the Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square is the city’s largest outdoor rink at 7,200 square feet. General admission to the rink, including skate rental, is $20, locker rental is $5, and skate helpers are $6.
Sparkle DTLA
The Bloc | 700 Flower St., Los Angeles, CA 90017 | Through Jan. 1 | theblocla.com
Enjoy 18 million colored lights synchronized to holiday music as you grab dinner or get some shopping done at The Bloc. Light shows are scheduled for every hour from 5-9 p.m.
The Empire Strips Back – the Unauthorized Star Wars™ Burlesque Parody
Montalbán Theatre | 1615 Vine St., Hollywood CA 90028 | Through Jan. 1 | empirestripsback.com
Combining striptease, song and dance, troupe routines and plenty of humor, audiences are transported into the world of burlesque to witness a menacing troop of seriously sexy Stormtroopers, a dangerously seductive Boba Fett, tantalizing Twi’leks, a delightfully lukewarm Taun Taun, a lady-like Skywalker, and of course, scantily clad and daring Droids. Even Darth Vader will explore her feminine side with a fantastical twist.
The Science Of Gingerbread Exhibit & Winter Wonderland
Discovery Cube LA or OC | 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342 | 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana, CA 92705 | Through Jan. 1 | discoverycube.org
Registration is now open for Southern California’s largest gingerbread competition. Drop off your creation at either Discovery Cube location from Nov. 19 to Dec. 4. Visitors will have until Jan. 1 to experience the winter wonderland featuring a gingerbread village with all the competition entries, cookie decorating, story-time, holiday lights and sounds, and Santa.
‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations’
Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Jan. 1 | centertheatregroup.org
Featuring Grammy winning songs and Tony winning moves, “Ain’t Too Proud” follows The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Newport Christmas Parade
Newport Beach | 309 Palm St., Newport Beach, CA 92661 | Through Jan. 2 | christmasparadeboats.com
Hundreds of ships of all sizes are extravagantly decorated with lights and special effects. Bayfront homes also participate in their own light competition.
Holiday Light Festival
Griffith Park & Southern Railroad | 4400 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Through Jan. 6 | griffithparktrainrides.com
Hop on the train to travel around a festively decorated Griffith Park. In addition to the festive scenes and thousands of lights, there will be a gift kiosk and three open-air photo booths.
Lightscape
LA County Arboretum and Botanic Garden | 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007 | Through Jan. 8 | arboretum.org
The popular light display is back with 15 displays (including the very instagramable Winter Cathedral) and the U.S. premiere of three installations: Will-o’-the-wisp, Whole Hole and the biggest Laser Garden.
‘(Re)Inventing The Americas: Repeat. Erase, Construct’
The Getty | 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Jan. 8 | getty.edu
Challenging European interpretations and often racist versions of history, “(Re)Inventing the Americas: Repeat. Erase, Construct” analyzes the creation of the mythologies that arose during the conquest and exploration of the Americas and reveals the influence that those myths and visions have had on defining the two continents. The exhibition will feature a collaboration with Denilson Baniwa, a contemporary artist from the Brazilian Amazon region who will generate different artistic interventions throughout the show.
Christmas Nights
123 Farm | 10600 Highland Springs Ave., Cherry Valley, CA 92223 | Through Jan. 8 | 123farm.com
The festival includes festive foods and drinks (including a lavender-infused hot cocoa), horse-drawn carriage tours, a life-size gingerbread house, s’mores pits, a Christmas village, Santa and a display of over one million lights.
Holidays At The Disneyland Resort
Disneyland and California Adventure | Through Jan. 8 | disneyland.disney.go.com
The happiest place on earth is ready for the holidays with new tasty treats and drinks, performances highlighting different cultural celebrations for the holidays, World of Color – Season of Light at DCA, holiday decorations all throughout the park including at select attractions, a Christmas parade and fireworks show, and don’t forget snow.
Knott’s Merry Farm
Knott’s Berry Farm | 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620 | Through Jan. 8 | knotts.com
Knott’s Merry Farm has transformed into a winter wonderland with holiday decorations, lights and snowflakes. Guests can enjoy Home for the Holidays, a musical show featuring holiday songs, an ice show starring Snoopy and the Peanuts, seasonal foods, the Christmas Crafts Village, a nightly tree lighting ceremony, and more.
Enchanted Forest Of Light
Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Jan. 8 | descansogardens.org
Enchanted Forest of Light is an interactive, nighttime experience featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences. Popular returning favorites include an entire town of magical “stained glass” creations built in the Rose Garden by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin; sparkling geometric installations from HYBYCOZO on the Main Lawn; Flower Power on the Promenade; and exquisite lighting effects in the Ancient Forest.
LA Kings Holiday Ice
L.A. Live | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Jan. 8 | lakingsholidayice.com
Ice skate in front of Crypto.com Arena this holiday season.
‘Music Inspired Art Exhibition’
Malibu City Gallery | 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265 | Through Jan. 13 | malibuartscommission.org
Presented by the Malibu Art Commission, “Music Inspired Art Exhibition” features photography, fine art, and three-dimensional work inspired by music.
‘Anatomy Of Gray’
Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Jan. 21 | openfist.org
Set at the end of the 19th century in the small town of Gray, Indiana, “The Wizard of Oz” meets “Our Town” in “Anatomy of Gray,” a funny and touching “children’s story for adults.” Following the death of her father, 15-year-old June prays for a “healer” so no one in town will ever have to suffer again. When a man literally blows into town in a hot air balloon, she thinks her prayer has been answered. At first, the new doctor cures anything and everything; but soon his presence leads to a clash between faith and science.
LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow
LA Zoo | 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Through Jan. 22 | lazoo.org
The LA Zoo turns into a nighttime wonderland with lantern sculptures of animals throughout the zoo.
‘PRESSURE: James Cameron into the Abyss’
National History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Feb. 20 | nhm.org
Go on a journey to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean through a multimedia experience of “Titanic” and “Avatar” director James Cameron’s dive. The 12-ton, 24-foot-tall submersible explorer that Cameron piloted on his 2012 record-breaking, solo dive to the Mariana Trench will be on display. The display provides insights into the logistics—and challenges—that go into planning an expedition seven miles below the surface where water pressure is about 1,000 times standard atmospheric pressure at sea level, and temperatures are just a few degrees above freezing.
‘Open Flowers Bear Fruit’
USC Pacific Asia Museum | 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through March 12 | pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu
“Open Flowers Bear Fruit” features 10 photographs from Stephanie Shih’s ongoing series Asian American Still Life. Through her references to 17th-century Dutch still life paintings, Shih’s photographs challenge viewers to consider the complexity of the Asian American experience as it has manifested in the foods we eat and the things that remind us of home.
‘Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts’
The Huntington MaryLou and George Boone Gallery | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through March 27 | huntington.org
Organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Wallace Collection in London in association with The Huntington, the exhibition explores the early inspirations behind Disney Studios’ creations, examining Walt Disney’s fascination with European art and the use of French motifs in Disney films and theme parks.
‘Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898–1971’
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through April 9 | regenerationblackcinema.org
The exhibition explores the achievements and challenges of Black filmmakers in the US in both independent production and the studio system—in front of the camera and behind it—from cinema’s infancy in the 1890s to the early 1970s. A survey of the films and filmmakers explored in the exhibition will be shown until Sept. 29 and will feature more than 20 screenings. The Regeneration Summit, Feb. 3–5, 2023, will be a two-day celebration of Black cinema featuring artists, scholars, and filmmakers participating in conversations, workshops, and activations throughout the museum.