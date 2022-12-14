fbpx Super Nintendo World to open in February at Universal Studios
Super Nintendo World to open in February at Universal Studios

Entertainment Dec 14, 2022
SUPER NINTENDO WORLD opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. | Photo courtesy of NBC Universal
It’s almost time to play in the Super Nintendo World, which will open in February, Universal Studios Hollywood announced Wednesday.

The new expanded area will make its debut Feb. 17, 2023, with rides, attractions and a restaurant. It will feature the new ride, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, and new features and attractions in the Mushroom Kingdom. The new Toadstool Cafe will offer food and drinks and the 1-UP Factory will provide Nintendo-themed merchandise.

Visitors will pass through Peach’s Castle on their way to the Mushroom Kingdom that includes Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. Power Up Bands, wearable interactive wristbands, will be available for visitors to enhance their experience.

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge is based on the video game series and gives riders an augmented reality experience along a moving ride track with a variety of outcomes.

Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Details of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD’s Signature Ride, “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge,” opening in early 2023. | Photo courtesy of NBC Universal

Super Nintendo World will also offer Mount Beanpole at the heart of the new area, Bowser’s Castle, the centerpiece of the area, and Toadstool Cafe with a variety of dining options including Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake.

Another feature is interactive gameplay where guests can become engage in punching blocks to collect digital coins and a variety of interactive activities. They can discover Super Nintendo World via interactive binoculars employing augmented reality technology positioned within the land.

