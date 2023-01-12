‘Banshees,’ ‘Fabelmans’ among Producers Guild Award nominees

| Photo courtesy of Denise Jans/Unsplash

The Irish failed-friendship tale “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical drama “The Fabelmans” were among the nominees announced Thursday for the coveted Producers Guild of America Award for motion pictures.

The PGA honor is traditionally a strong indicator of what film will win the best picture Oscar. Since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expanded from five to 10 nominees in 2010, only four films have won the best picture Oscar without first winning the PGA Award.

Other films scoring PGA nods for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures were “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “The Whale.”

For animated pictures, PGA nominations went to “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Turning Red.”

On the small screen, PGA nominations for drama series went to the producers of Disney+’s “Andor,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Netflix’s “Ozark,” Apple TV+’s “Severance” and HBO’s “The White Lotus.”

For comedies, nominees went to ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” HBO’s “Barry,” FX’s “The Bear,” HBO Max’s “Hacks” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

Winners of the 34th annual Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 25 at the Beverly Hilton.

Here is a complete list of nominations announced Thursday. The guild previously announced nominations in some specialty TV categories and for documentary films.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

— “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

— “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

— “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

— “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

— “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

— “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

— “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

— “Tár” (Focus Features)

— “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

— “The Whale” (A24)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

— “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

— “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24)

— “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (Universal Pictures/Illumination)

— “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

— “Turning Red” (Pixar)

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

— “Andor” (Disney+)

— “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

— “Ozark” (Netflix)

— “Severance” (Apple TV+)

— “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

— “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

— “Barry” (HBO)

— “The Bear” (FX)

— “Hacks” (HBO Max)

— “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

— “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

— “The Dropout” (Hulu)

— “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

— “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)

— “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

— “Fire Island” (Hulu)

— “Hocus Pocus 2” (Disney+)

— “Pinocchio” (Disney+)

— “Prey” (Hulu)

— “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

— “30 for 30” (ESPN)

— “60 Minutes” (CBS)

— “George Carlin’s American Dream” (HBO)

— “Lucy and Desi” (Amazon Prime Video)

— “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (CNN)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

— “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

— “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

— “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

— “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

— “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

— “The Amazing Race” (CBS)

— “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

— “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” (VH1)

— “Top Chef” (Bravo)

— “The Voice” (NBC)