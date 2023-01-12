fbpx Palmdale City Council votes to oppose LA homeless emergency
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Politics / Palmdale City Council votes to oppose LA homeless emergency

Palmdale City Council votes to oppose LA homeless emergency

Politics Jan 12, 2023
The exterior of the Palmdale Council Chamber. | Photo courtesy of the city of Palmdale
by
share with

The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people.

The Palmdale City Council voted unanimously on a resolution at its meeting on Wednesday night declaring opposition to the city of Los Angeles using emergency powers to create a homeless village in the Palmdale area.

“It’s very clear, very concise. It makes the point known without declaring war on the city of Los Angeles,” City Councilwoman Andrea Alarcón said at the meeting on Wednesday.

One of the first actions Bass took when she became mayor of Los Angeles was to declare an emergency on homelessness. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors followed by declaring an emergency on homelessness on Tuesday at its meeting. Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath said the decision by the board honors the November mandate from LA County voters to, “lead with urgency and transparency to address the homeless crisis in every neighborhood.”

The Long Beach City Council is also considering an emergency proclamation on homelessness and approved a declaration on Tuesday night.

Part of the county emergency declaration calls for accelerating the creation of more licensed shelter beds and interim and permanent housing. The Palmdale City Council members are worried their city will be used as a place for shelters for homeless people from other cities in Los Angeles County.

Bass issued a statement following the emergency declaration by the Board of Supervisors stating, “The people of Los Angeles deserve that we urgently and immediately take every possible action to bring unhoused Angelenos indoors, and this declaration will enable us to move faster and unlock every tool possible.”

The most recent point-in-time homeless count in 2022 revealed nearly 42,000 homeless people in the city of Los Angeles and more than 69,000 in the county.

More from Politics

Orange County Jan 11, 2023
share with
Former Rep. Harley Rouda announces another run for Congress by
LA County Jan 11, 2023
share with
LAHSA announces changes for 2023 homeless count by
Los Angeles Jan 11, 2023
share with
LA Councilwoman Hernandez explores unarming LAPD in council chamber by
Los Angeles Jan 11, 2023
share with
Kevin de León addresses LA council as it seeks reports on potential penalties by
LA County Jan 11, 2023
share with
Lacey estate lawyers seek BLM activist’s teaching curriculum info by
Business Jan 11, 2023
share with
LA City Council members call for permanent tenant protections by
More
Skip to content