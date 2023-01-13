fbpx 29-year-old woman last seen in Lancaster goes missing
News / Missing

29-year-old woman last seen in Lancaster goes missing

Missing Jan 13, 2023
Candace Ciera Johnson was last seen near the 45500 block of Corkwood Avenue in Lancaster. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
A 29-year-old woman was reported missing Friday after she was last seen in Lancaster.

Candace Ciera Johnson was last seen at around 10 a.m. Thursday near the 45500 block of Corkwood Avenue, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Johnson is white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has pink hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater.

Anyone who has seen Johnson or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at lacrimestoppers.org.

