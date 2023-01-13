fbpx Police: Man who allegedly threatened co-workers had gun cache
Home / News / Crime / Police: Man who allegedly threatened co-workers had gun cache

Police: Man who allegedly threatened co-workers had gun cache

Crime Jan 13, 2023
Long Beach police seized these firearms from the home of a suspect in Seal Beach. | Photo courtesy of the Long Beach Police Department
by
Authorities released a photo Thursday of the cache of weapons recovered at the home of a 35-year-old man who allegedly made threats of shooting his co-workers at their place of work in Long Beach.

Officers dispatched Saturday to the 3500 block of East Broadway regarding a report of criminal threats contacted a man who told them a co-worker brought firearms on Jan. 4 and made threats to shoot his co-workers, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

“The victim further stated that the suspect regularly carried a firearm on his person,” according to a news statement. “Detectives responded to investigate the incident further and discovered that the suspect had access to multiple registered firearms.”

Police said detectives obtained a Gun Violence Emergency Protective Order, restraining the suspect, Aiken Bui, from the firearms, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Detectives located Bui about 5:20 p.m. Monday as he was driving near his place of work and arrested him.

A search warrant at his Seal Beach home revealed a cache of six firearms, including several illegal assault weapons.

Bui was arrested on suspicion of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and possession of an assault rifle. His bail was set at $100,000.

