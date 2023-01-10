Monrovia, Arcadia seek volunteers for upcoming homeless counts

A volunteer reviews forms for the Los Angeles County Point-In-Time Homeless Count. | Photo courtesy of LAHSA

Monrovia and Arcadia will once again take part in Los Angeles County’s Point-In-Time Homeless count, and both cities seek volunteers.

The data collected tracks the local homeless population and is used to better design programs and provide resources to serve people who are unhoused, according to announcements from both cities. The annual homeless census, which the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority coordinates, also enables officials to plan services and programs that appropriately address local needs, assess the level of homelessness in specific areas and identify strengths and shortfalls in a locale’s current homelessness assistance efforts.

The homeless counts in both Monrovia and Arcadia take place on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

In Arcadia, volunteers gather and deploy from the Arcadia Community Center, located at 365 Campus Drive.

In Monrovia, homeless count volunteers base is the Monrovia Community center at 119 W. Palm Ave. Volunteers will then cover Monrovia city limits as well as other areas of the San Gabriel Valley to determine the number of people in the area who are homeless, according to the Monrovia City Manager’s Office.

“Pre-registration is not required to volunteer, you may also simply join us on the night of the count,” according to the city manager’s announcement. “Similar to last year, volunteers will use their own smart phones via a mobile app to conduct the count. A volunteer training and orientation session will be given, and representatives from LAHSA, City’s Community Services Department, and Police Department will be on hand to address any questions.”

Arcadia volunteers, however, are required to register in advance of the homeless count. Registration is at www.theycountwillyou.org, which also has information on a number of other homeless counts throughout the San Gabriel Valley and LA County.

Questions about the Monrovia count should be directed to the Community Center by calling 626-932-6609.

Pablo De Lara is LAHSA’s San Gabriel Valley community engagement coordinator, and he can be reached at pdelara@lahsa.org.