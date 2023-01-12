fbpx Lisa Marie Presley reportedly hospitalized after cardiac arrest
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / The Industry / Lisa Marie Presley reportedly hospitalized after cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley reportedly hospitalized after cardiac arrest

The Industry Jan 12, 2023
Priscilla Presley. | Photo courtesy of Si Li/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)
by
share with

Lisa Marie Presley, the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley, was hospitalized Thursday after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest at her home in the Calabasas/Agoura Hills area, according an online report.

TMZ reported that paramedics responding to her home were able to regain a pulse before putting her in an ambulance and taking her to a hospital.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department would not confirm the identification of the patient, but told City News Service that crews responded at 10:37 a.m. to a home in the 5000 block of Normandy Drive on a report of a patient, described only as a female in her mid-50s, suffering a cardiac arrest.

The patient was taken to a hospital at 11:17 a.m. in unknown condition, according to the fire department.

Presley is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. She and her mother attended the Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton. During the ceremony, Austin Butler won the award for best actor in a drama film for his portrayal of the King of Rock ‘n Roll in director Baz Lurhmann’s film “Elvis.”

Presley has three children, including actress Riley Keough.

More from The Industry

Pasadena Independent Jan 12, 2023
share with
‘Black Panther,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ lead Image Award nominations by
LA County Jan 12, 2023
share with
‘Banshees,’ ‘Fabelmans’ among Producers Guild Award nominees by
Business Jan 11, 2023
share with
Speakership controversy boosts CNN, MSNBC prime-time ratings by
LA County Jan 11, 2023
share with
Carole Cook, Lucille Ball protege and prolific actress, dies at age 98 by
Business Jan 11, 2023
share with
Nike’s Mark Parker named Walt Disney Co. chairman of the board by
Los Angeles Jan 11, 2023
share with
Spielberg among nominees for prestigious Directors Guild Award by
More
Skip to content